Wendy Dineen
May 11

This piece is so very rich, thank you so much for verbalising and hitting so

Many truths.

I am not a herbalist and have always gone to a registered medicinal herbalist for their expertise and knowledge.

I am UK based and post menopausal, but find it so difficult to see how this life stage is treated by the ‘wellness industry’ (menopause). Its viewed as something to fix and cure and push through and I feel deeply for women at this life stage.

I love this quote especially “The body, once a site of intuition and communication, becomes a project to correct”

How can people come back to themselves when bombarded with expectations of how they should be navigating this life.

I love that you are shining light on some of the dark corners of wellness 🙏

Sarah Donoghue
May 10

As a registered herbal practitioner with over 20 years experience I have seen many shifts in this space. I have much respect for those who have an honest desire to learn, but take umbrance with those who put themselves forward as experts and then damage the reputation of our profession due to inexperience or lack of knowledge. Much of what my ancestors taught is being lost, so I applaud people who want to write about and record our herbal heritage. However this means nothing if it comes from simply regurgatating, then rebranding what others have written without first and foremost sitting with, and learning from the plant itself. Thank you for stimulating a thoughtful discussion on this important topic.

