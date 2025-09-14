Before we talk herbs, I want to take a moment to name the weight in the room. Or, more precisely, the weight in the scroll.

The current state of the online world feels heavy. With every swipe, we’re met with division, arguments, cruelty, and heartbreak. Graphic, disturbing images of violence are showing up in our feeds without warning. Friends are shouting past each other. Family members are drawing lines. Everyone seems on edge. It’s overwhelming, not just emotionally but physically.

This is not a political piece. It is a human one. And I want to acknowledge what your nervous system might be going through right now. If you're feeling anxious, exhausted, shut down, reactive, or simply unwell, you are not broken. You are responding to an environment that is overstimulating, unpredictable, and often traumatic.

This article is an offering. A soft place to land. We'll talk about herbs not as magic fixes, but as gentle companions. Plant allies that support the body when it feels like too much. Think of them as a quiet hug. A reminder that you can come back to yourself, even in the noise.

Let’s begin there.

Stress is Not Just in Your Head

Acute stress is meant to be temporary. It’s your body’s fast-acting response system, a set of chemical and neurological signals that help you deal with something urgent. That’s why your heart beats faster. Why you breathe more quickly. Why your muscles tense. This is the sympathetic nervous system moving into action mode.

When the moment passes, your system is designed to switch gears. The parasympathetic system comes online to calm you. Cortisol and other hormones are released to help bring you back to a baseline.

But that’s only when there’s space for recovery.

When the stress is constant, the body never quite gets there. Acute stress turns into chronic stress. The system that once protected you starts to wear you down. Digestion slows. Sleep gets shallow. Blood sugar becomes harder to regulate. You feel foggy, irritable, unmotivated, or on edge all the time. Your nervous system is still trying to help, but it’s tired. It’s stuck in alert mode.

Social Media and Stress

You don’t need a study to tell you that social media can be exhausting. But the research is starting to reflect what many of us feel in our bodies every day.

The term social media fatigue describes a psychological state that includes mental tiredness, emotional irritation, lack of motivation, and even a desire to disconnect or withdraw from online spaces altogether. It is not just about being tired of scrolling. It is a deeper kind of fatigue that affects attention, mood, energy, and the ability to engage.

Studies have linked social media fatigue to increased anxiety and depression, as well as reduced academic and work performance. What is important to understand is that this fatigue is not always about the content itself. It is often about the volume, speed, and pressure of engagement.

Information overload occurs when the amount of content we are exposed to exceeds our brain’s ability to process it.

Communication overload happens when constant notifications, messages, and social updates interfere with our focus.

And social overload builds when we feel obligated to respond to others, maintain relationships, or perform emotionally supportive roles online, even when we do not have the capacity.

It becomes a cognitive drain. And that drain has a physiological cost.

Some people can manage a high level of interaction without much difficulty. Others, especially during times of personal or global stress, become fatigued much more quickly. When emotional reserves are already depleted, even light engagement can feel like too much. This is especially true during collective crises, such as public health emergencies or political unrest, when the emotional charge behind content is high and the sense of safety is low.

This kind of fatigue can feel mental, physical, or both. You might notice it as brain fog, irritability, apathy, disrupted sleep, or a general sense that your internal system is overloaded. Even moments of quiet may not feel restful, because the body is still carrying the weight of too much input.

The research reflects what many of us intuitively know — social media affects the body, not just the mind.

A Closer Look at the Research: Fatigue, Overload, and the Cost of Staying Connected

A recent study conducted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic explored how heavy social media use affected people’s ability to cope with crisis. Researchers focused on three forms of strain: information overload, communication overload, and social overload. They wanted to understand how these patterns contributed to social media fatigue, and what happened to people’s mental health as a result.

Their findings were striking.

All three types of overload contributed to rising levels of mental and emotional fatigue. Information overload was linked to the constant stream of content, updates, and news, which required users to process more than they could manage. Communication overload came from a steady pressure to respond to messages and stay engaged in conversation. Social overload described the emotional weight of staying connected to others online, especially when it felt like there was no option to rest.

Of the three, communication overload had the strongest effect. The demands of constant interaction pulled heavily on users’ attention, energy, and emotional resources. Over time, this level of stimulation left many people depleted.

The study also found that social media fatigue had very real psychological consequences. As fatigue increased, so did anxiety. Users who felt drained were more likely to experience emotional distress, and had a harder time managing or regulating their mental state. This was especially true for college students, who reported higher vulnerability to these effects during periods of crisis.

One of the most significant findings was the link between fatigue and a drop in health self-efficacy. In simple terms, people felt less capable of taking care of themselves. Their confidence in their ability to make healthy choices or manage stress effectively declined. This shift in self-perception is critical, because a loss of self-efficacy can quietly erode a person’s resilience over time.

Interestingly, while information overload was linked directly to rising anxiety, social and communication overload were not. Researchers believe this may be because social interactions still offer a sense of connection or support, even when they contribute to fatigue. Still, all three types of overload led to lower self-efficacy once fatigue had set in.

This study highlights something many people are already feeling. Social media fatigue is not just about being tired of your feed. It is a measurable state that affects cognition, mood, stress responses, and even a person’s belief in their ability to care for themselves.

If you have been feeling emotionally worn down, anxious, or distant from your usual sense of strength, it may not be just the content you are consuming. It may be the volume of interaction, the lack of recovery, and the emotional effort required to keep showing up.

The good news is that the body knows how to rest. The nervous system can be supported. And there are plants that can help remind it how.

Milky Oats for Modern Stress: A Nervous System Ally in Your Self-Care Ritual

In a world that rarely slows down, self-care is more than a luxury. It is a vital act of preservation. When we talk about herbal allies for nervous system support, few plants are as foundational or as gentle as Milky Oats (Avena sativa).

Whether you are feeling emotionally scattered, mentally exhausted, or overstimulated by the sheer pace of daily life, Milky Oats has a reputation for helping us come back to ourselves. In a time where scrolling through social media can feel like a daily nervous system assault, this plant offers a very real kind of repair.

A Gentle Repair for the Overstimulated Mind

Milky Oats is not an herb for acute panic or dramatic mood shifts. It is a long-term restorer. In herbalism, it is considered a nervine trophorestorative, which means it helps to rebuild and support the actual structure and function of the nervous system over time. It is often recommended for people who feel wrung out, emotionally flat, mentally foggy, or chronically overstimulated.

This makes it especially relevant right now.

As we saw above, recent research has shown that social media fatigue depletes cognitive energy, increases anxiety, and reduces our ability to self-regulate. The constant exposure to emotionally charged content, information overload, and ongoing online interaction places the nervous system under a low-grade but persistent strain. Over time, this can shift our baseline, making rest and resilience harder to access.

Milky Oats helps the body remember how to settle. It does not silence the stress response completely, but it reduces the static and brings the system closer to a state of ease. For those navigating digital fatigue, emotional overload, or long-term burnout, this herb can become a quiet, daily companion.

Support for Sleep, Focus, and Emotional Resilience

Milky Oats supports sleep by calming the nervous system without sedating it. It is helpful in cases of chronic insomnia linked to nervous exhaustion. For more targeted effects, it can be paired with herbs like Skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora), Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata), or Valerian (Valeriana officinalis), depending on individual needs.

It also provides support for emotional regulation and mental clarity. When the mind feels dull or scattered, Milky Oats can help improve focus and restore a sense of groundedness. This makes it useful both during active recovery and as part of a long-term maintenance routine.

What the Research Shows

Milky Oats contains polyphenols and triterpenes that interact with neurotransmitter systems, support brain function, and modulate key pathways involved in stress and inflammation. These compounds have been shown to influence receptors and enzymes like monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) and phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), which play roles in mood, focus, and resilience.

In clinical studies, extract of Avena sativa has improved working memory, processing speed, and executive function. These effects were most notable in individuals experiencing cognitive fatigue, suggesting that the herb’s traditional use in cases of burnout and depletion has a scientific foundation.

Milky Oats does not promise a quick fix. It is not about numbing or escaping. Instead, it offers deep nourishment to a system that has been overworked and under-supported. In the context of modern life, where overstimulation has become a baseline experience, this plant offers a very specific kind of healing. One that is slow, steady, and profoundly needed.

For anyone feeling stretched thin, Milky Oats is a self-care ritual in plant form.

There comes a point in the day — maybe after one too many headlines or an endless scroll of noise — when the body starts to whisper that it has had enough. That whisper is worth listening to. Put the phone down. Step away from the screen. Breathe. Not shallow, chest-held breath, but big, slow belly breaths that send a message to your nervous system: you are safe.

In tense and heartbreaking times, social media becomes a deeply unsettling place. People forget their humanity behind screens, and say things they would never allow to pass their lips in person. The cruelty can be loud. But you do not have to absorb it.

You are allowed to protect your peace. You are allowed to choose how you feel, how you react, and how you move through this world. That is yours.

If you need help finding your way back to calm, Milky Oats is waiting for you.

This week I’ll continue highlighting nervines — a class of herbs that help nourish and support the nervous system. We all need that right now.

A quick note before I go: the Library Drop will be out tomorrow. I appreciate your patience while I give it the attention it deserves and celebrate my birthday today. I’m 34 today. That feels insane.

Take care of yourself this week. Log off when you need to. Breathe when you forget. The plants are still here, and so are you.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

