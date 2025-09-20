Author’s Note: This piece began as an assignment for my doctoral program, but I thought the topic was worth sharing here as well. You’ll notice the tone is a bit more academic than my usual Substack essays, since it was written for an academic setting and includes formal citations throughout. Even so, I believe the questions around GMOs, livestock, herbicide use, and public health are timely and important for all of us to consider. Pictures were added for Substack. Since it represents some of my most in-depth research and writing, I’ve chosen to keep it for paid subscribers.

What you’ll find here

This piece takes a closer look at genetically modified organisms (GMOs) beyond the usual headlines. Drawing from my doctoral coursework, I dig into: