Let’s be honest, trying to keep track of all the study guides, materia medicas, and herbal PDFs can get a little chaotic.

So, I built The Library.

This is your quiet, cozy corner of The Buffalo Herbalist Community where everything lives in one place. No more digging through old posts or chasing down that one chart you swore you saved. Everything we’ve explored so far—all the guides, tools, and monographs—is now bundled up and waiting for you here.

This post officially kicks off The Library and includes every single printable shared to date.

You can find The Library as its own section on the publication’s main page; it’ll be within at the top with other options like “Notes” and “Archives”.

What’s inside:

Guides + Study Tools

Nervous System Guide

Endocrine System Overview

Lymphatic System Slides

Gut Barrier + Herbal Support Notes

Adaptogen Cheat Sheet

Parasites 101 Guide

Herbal Formulation Blueprints

Poisonous Look-Alikes Field Reference

And more

Materia Medica

Feverfew

Butterbur

Linden

Ginkgo

Burdock

Plantain

Plus a few bonus profiles, just for members

Starting this week, I’ll be dropping new posts here in The Library that collect all the week’s study resources in one place—no extra digging required. If you’re the kind of learner who likes having everything neat and ready to go, this is for you.

Work smarter. Study deeper. Keep it all close.

-Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist