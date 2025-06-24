The Library Has Opened Its Doors
a living archive of herbal wisdom—printables, monographs, cheat sheets, and more, now in one place for members.
Let’s be honest, trying to keep track of all the study guides, materia medicas, and herbal PDFs can get a little chaotic.
So, I built The Library.
This is your quiet, cozy corner of The Buffalo Herbalist Community where everything lives in one place. No more digging through old posts or chasing down that one chart you swore you saved. Everything we’ve explored so far—all the guides, tools, and monographs—is now bundled up and waiting for you here.
This post officially kicks off The Library and includes every single printable shared to date.
You can find The Library as its own section on the publication’s main page; it’ll be within at the top with other options like “Notes” and “Archives”.
What’s inside:
Guides + Study Tools
Nervous System Guide
Endocrine System Overview
Lymphatic System Slides
Gut Barrier + Herbal Support Notes
Adaptogen Cheat Sheet
Parasites 101 Guide
Herbal Formulation Blueprints
Poisonous Look-Alikes Field Reference
And more
Materia Medica
Feverfew
Butterbur
Linden
Ginkgo
Burdock
Plantain
Plus a few bonus profiles, just for members
Starting this week, I’ll be dropping new posts here in The Library that collect all the week’s study resources in one place—no extra digging required. If you’re the kind of learner who likes having everything neat and ready to go, this is for you.
Work smarter. Study deeper. Keep it all close.
Not a paid subscriber yet?
If you’ve been enjoying the articles and want access to all the printable study guides, monographs, materia medica, lecture slides, and exclusive PDFs, now’s a good time to join. It’s just $5/month to get instant access to this archive—and all future uploads too.
Your herbal path deserves good tools. I’d love to have you in the community.
-Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.