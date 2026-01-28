Currently featuring 22 plants and growing

The Materia Medica Index is a curated reference library linking together every plant explored in The Buffalo Herbalist publication. It lives in the Library section of The Buffalo Herbalist landing page, where it serves as a central hub for ongoing study and reference. As new herbs are covered, they are added here so the index continues to expand over time.

Every entry in this index is researched, written, and synthesized by me, drawing on traditional herbal knowledge, modern scientific literature, and clinical context. This is not aggregated content or autogenerated summaries. Each piece reflects professional-level herbal education, critical analysis, and a clear emphasis on safety, nuance, and physiological understanding.

The index connects in-depth articles, printable materia medica monographs, and study guides that explore traditional use, phytochemistry, physiology, and modern evidence. The aim is not to tell you what an herb is “for,” but to show how it behaves in the body, how it shifts tissue states, and how preparation, timing, and context shape outcomes.

You’ll notice that some of the linked articles within the index are free and accessible to all readers. That’s intentional. Foundational education should be shared, and many of these essays are designed to stand on their own.

What makes the Materia Medica Index itself a paid resource is the structure, synthesis, and depth it provides. Paid members receive access to the full index as a cohesive study tool, along with the printable materia medica PDFs, extended research guides, and cross-linked resources that are not available publicly. The value lies not just in individual articles, but in having everything organized, contextualized, and continuously expanded in one place.

This index is designed as a living study tool for readers who want to move beyond isolated profiles and begin thinking in patterns: formulation logic, safety boundaries, energetics, and system-level effects.

Entries are listed alphabetically by common name. Some plants include multiple linked resources that explore different dimensions of use, evidence, and safety.

Current Materia Medica Entries

Each plant may include one or more of the following:

In-depth article

Printable materia medica PDF

Extended research or academic paper

Alphabetical by common name

Boneset (Eupatorium perfoliatum)

Burdock (Arctium lappa)

Butterbur (Petasites spp.)

Calendula (Calendula officinalis)

Cannabis (Cannabis sativa)

Cleavers (Galium aparine)

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale)

Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium)

Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba)

Goldenrod (Solidago spp.)

Licorice Root (Glycyrrhiza glabra)

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus)

Marshmallow (Althaea officinalis)

Moringa (Moringa oleifera)

Mullein (Verbascum thapsus)

Nettles (Urtica dioica)

Plantain (Plantago major)

Queen Anne’s Lace (Daucus carota)

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum)

Roses (Rosa spp.)

Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens)

Skullcap (Scutellaria lateriflora)

Who This Index Is For

Herbal students who want structure rather than scattered notes

Practitioners who care about mechanism, safety, and context

Clinicians and researchers interested in plant–physiology relationships

Readers who want to understand why an herb works, not just when to use it

Anyone ready to move beyond list-based wellness content into real depth

Full access to the Materia Medica Index and all linked PDFs is available to paid members.

As this library grows, paid subscribers automatically gain access to every new entry added in the future.