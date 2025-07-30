Some plants whisper. Mullein stands tall and silent, waiting for you to notice.

It grows where the earth has been disturbed: on the edges of fields, beside cracked sidewalks, or rising stubbornly from gravel like it has something to say.

You’ll know it by its soft, fuzzy leaves, which grow low to the ground in a rosette during its first year. These leaves are simple and alternate, thick like felt, and surprisingly comforting to the touch. In its second year, it sends up a tall flowering stalk—often reaching six feet or more—crowned with a dense spike of bright yellow blooms. Each flower has five fused petals, five stamens, and a quiet, deliberate symmetry. The fruit is a small dry capsule, about 7 to 10 mm long, that splits open when ripe.

Once you see it, like really see it, you won’t forget it.

I’ve spotted mullein in the most unlikely places, growing through cracks in parking lots or along the side of the road. It’s rough around the edges. The kind of plant that survives without permission. The kind that makes you look twice.

Lately, it’s been making the rounds on TikTok and other corners of social media. Usually it’s labeled a “lung detox”, “nature’s toilet paper”, or tossed into a quick video with no real context—just a pair of hands plucking the leaves and a caption about mucus. The aesthetic is pretty. The information, not always complete.

Like many plants caught in the algorithm, mullein has more to offer than the snippets suggest. It isn’t just a remedy for congestion or a visual stand-in for some rustic idea of healing. It’s a plant with history, complexity, and spirit. It’s been carried across continents, worked with by generations of herbalists, and continues to show up where breath feels stuck, shallow, or strained.

This is a plant for the lungs, yes, but also for the quiet heaviness that lives beneath them. For the ache in the chest that words don’t always reach. It softens the sharp places and holds space for what needs to move through.

Today I want to take a closer look through tradition, science, and experience at what makes mullein such a steady companion.

A History of Breath: Mullein Through the Ages

Mullein (Verbascum thapsus) has been walking beside us for a long time. It is one of those plants that does not ask for much attention but quietly shows up where it's needed. With its towering stalks and soft, silvery leaves, it feels more like a guide than a remedy, marking the edge of a field, the side of a road, or a place in the story where healing begins.

Ancient Beginnings

The earliest written mention of mullein comes from the first century. Pedanius Dioscorides, the Greek physician and botanist whose work shaped the foundations of Western herbal medicine, included mullein in De Materia Medica. He recommended it for diseases of the lungs, recognizing something herbalists have continued to honor for centuries: mullein is a plant that helps us breathe again.

Even in antiquity, it was associated with softness, relief, and the kind of medicine that meets the body gently.

The Medieval Mystique

In medieval Europe, mullein became layered with folklore. Often called “hag’s taper” or “witch’s candle,” its torch-like stalks were dipped in tallow and burned to light the way through darkness. It was believed to ward off evil spirits, protect travelers, and repel witches. Beyond its literal use, the symbolism stuck. Mullein became a plant of light in difficult places.

Even now, that imagery holds true. Mullein does not push or prod. It offers a small flame, steady and quiet, where breath feels stuck or grief settles in the chest.

Renaissance Herbalism and Early Medical Use

By the 1500s and 1600s, mullein had earned a place in English herbals. Nicholas Culpeper, known for blending astrology with medicine, recommended it for tight, raw throats and lingering coughs. John Gerard noted its preservative properties and described how the plant seemed to soothe both lungs and spirit. These observations were intuitive, but remarkably aligned with what we now understand about mullein’s anti-inflammatory, demulcent, and expectorant actions.

In 1753, Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus formally classified the plant as Verbascum thapsus. By the 19th century, Dr. Quinlan of St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin was using mullein in the treatment of tuberculosis, with favorable results. These early clinical impressions began to bridge folk practice with emerging medical curiosity.

Modern Herbalists and Clinical Relevance

In the early 20th century, Maud Grieve praised mullein as one of the most trusted pulmonary remedies in her text A Modern Herbal. Later, American herbalist Edward Shook suggested that mullein alone could cure early-stage tuberculosis. While this claim is not supported by clinical evidence, it reflects the level of reverence herbalists have long held for this plant.

Today, herbalists continue to turn to mullein for its moistening, soothing, and relaxing qualities. Its leaves and flowers are used to support bronchitis, dry or irritating coughs, whooping cough, asthma, tuberculosis, and hoarseness. The flowers are also mildly diuretic and may soothe urinary tract inflammation, while the leaves have been used to reduce irritation caused by acidic urine.

Across traditions, parts of the plant have been described as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, emollient, vulnerary, and even antiviral or anticancer. Its soothing properties come from polysaccharide mucilage and plant gums. Its expectorant action stems from saponins, which encourage fluid release from dry, irritated lungs. And its anti-inflammatory effect is linked to iridoid glycosides and flavonoids that calm tissue inflammation.

The dried leaves have even been smoked to ease the spasms of asthma or consumption-era coughs, a practice shared by both European and Indigenous traditions. Mullein cigarettes were once sold in pharmacies as an asthma remedy. The flowers, when macerated in oil and warmed by the sun, create a golden remedy long used for earaches, hemorrhoids, frostbite, and wounds. Astringent and demulcent at once, mullein seems to know when to soften and when to strengthen.

Global Folk Uses and Sacred Applications

In North America, various Indigenous nations such as the Mohegans, Penobscots, Catawbas, Choctaws, Creeks, Forest Potawatomis, and Menominees used mullein as a smoked remedy for asthma and lung conditions, as poultices for swelling and bruises, and as infusions for coughs and fevers. European settlers used the leaves in tea for dysentery, applied them to limbs during fevers, and even injected decoctions into cattle wounds.

In Italy, the flowers were used in poultices for ringworm, burns, and skin inflammation. In Bulgaria and Germany, mullein oil was a household remedy for earaches and frostbite. In ancient Rome, the flowers were infused into hair rinses to give a golden hue. Some traditions burned the dried flowering stalks in ceremony, believing their smoke could clear spirits or protect the home.

In folk magic, mullein appeared in love potions and protective brews. Agrippa claimed its scent could drive out demons. And in more practical lore, its seeds were crushed and thrown into streams to stun fish, a method used by poachers and recorded as early as the 18th century.

Through every era, one thread remains constant. Mullein supports the breath. Whether as a soft leaf pressed against the chest, a tea sipped slowly through winter, or a symbol of light in uncertain times, it continues to offer comfort.

This is a plant that stays with us. Quiet. Rooted. Always reaching toward the sun.

Energetics, Actions, and Indications

David Hoffmann tells us that mullein is one of the most beneficial respiratory remedies we have. It is particularly supportive when the tissues of the lungs are dry, irritated, and inflamed. This is a plant that doesn’t just treat symptoms. It shifts the terrain. It soothes, loosens, and makes space for breath again.

Mullein’s energetics are cooling, moistening, and softening, with just a hint of bitterness. You can feel this in the leaf itself, which is thick and almost woolly to the touch. It tells you exactly what kind of tissue it wants to work with—hot, dry, or stuck. The kind of lungs that burn when you cough. The kind of throat that feels scraped raw. The kind of chest that holds grief and doesn't know how to release it.

Actions: Mullein is expectorant, demulcent, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and vulnerary. In simpler terms, it helps loosen and move stuck mucus, soothes irritation, calms spasms in the bronchi and trachea, reduces inflammation, and supports tissue healing both inside and out.

Indications: This is a steady ally for dry, hacking coughs, spasmodic bronchitis, and post-infection tightness that seems to linger. It is often used when the lungs feel constricted or when the act of coughing itself becomes exhausting. In many traditional systems, it is also recognized for supporting lymphatic flow in the neck and chest, especially when swollen glands or congestion are present.

Externally, mullein flower oil has been used for centuries to ease earaches, soothe inflammation in the outer ear, and calm irritated skin.

Energetically, I think of mullein for people who feel tight in the chest, both physically and emotionally. It doesn’t force anything. It holds, moistens, and reminds the body how to soften. It brings breath back into the body, especially when it has been shallow for too long.

Phytoconstituents of Mullein

Mullein is rich in a wide array of plant compounds that span several major phytochemical categories. These constituents help explain its diverse traditional and modern uses, from soothing inflamed tissues to fighting microbes and supporting respiratory health.

Among the most studied groups are iridoid glycosides, flavonoids, saponins, phenylethanoid glycosides, terpenes, mucilaginous polysaccharides, and essential fatty acids. Here's a breakdown of the most relevant categories and what they bring to the table:

Iridoid Glycosides

Mullein contains iridoid compounds like aucubin, harpagoside, and verbascoside, many of which have shown anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant effects. These compounds are most abundant in the roots and aerial parts. Several forms of catalpol glycosides have been isolated as well, which are thought to contribute to the plant’s capacity to soothe and repair irritated tissue.

Saponins

A number of triterpenoid saponins have been identified, including thapsuine A and B, hydroxythapsuines, and saikogenin derivatives. These compounds are believed to help break up mucus and act as natural expectorants, which aligns with mullein’s long-standing use for coughs and congestion. Saponins also show mild antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Flavonoids and Phenylethanoid Glycosides

Flavonoids like apigetrin, luteolin, quercetin, rutin, and kaempferol offer antioxidant support, modulate inflammation, and may contribute to immune resilience. Phenylethanoid glycosides such as forsythoside B and leucosceptoside are part of the plant’s antioxidant arsenal and may also play a role in cellular repair and skin health.

Polysaccharides and Mucilage

The softening, soothing quality of mullein is largely thanks to its mucilaginous polysaccharides. These sticky compounds form a gentle, protective layer on tissues, making them especially helpful for irritated mucous membranes in the lungs, throat, or gut. Verbascose, stachyose, and other oligosaccharides have also been found in the roots and leaves.

Essential Fatty Acids and Lipids

Mullein seed oil contains an impressive amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids, particularly linoleic and oleic acids. It also includes small amounts of palmitic, stearic, and linolenic acids, along with tocopherols (vitamin E compounds) that act as antioxidants. This oil may help explain mullein’s skin-healing and barrier-supportive properties when used topically.

Volatile Compounds and Terpenes

Essential oil constituents such as α-spinasterol, saikogenin A, and various sesquiterpenes and diterpenes have been identified. These volatile compounds likely play a role in the plant’s antimicrobial effects and may contribute to its subtle aromatic nature when infused or inhaled.

Minerals and Trace Elements

Mineral content in mullein varies by location and soil quality, but it tends to accumulate beneficial minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium. However, some studies have shown mullein to bioaccumulate heavy metals like chromium or lead from polluted soils, so sourcing matters when working with this plant.

Clinical Research Highlights: What the Science Says

Mullein’s reputation as a respiratory herb didn’t come from textbooks. It came from centuries of lived experience. But modern science is starting to explore what herbalists have known all along—that this plant carries a wide range of actions that go far beyond the lungs.

Antioxidant Support for the Body and Skin

Antioxidants are compounds that protect our cells from damage caused by oxidative stress, a factor in aging, chronic inflammation, and diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Mullein has shown promising antioxidant activity in both alcohol- and water-based extracts. One study found that an ethanolic extract of the stem reduced free radical activity by up to 85 percent. Water extracts were less potent but still demonstrated protective effects.

These antioxidant actions have also been observed on the skin. In one study, mullein extracts helped inhibit sebum oxidation, which may contribute to body odor and skin aging. Traditionally, this mirrors how the plant has been used in skin salves and oils to promote healing and soothe inflammation.

Fighting Microbes and Infections

Several studies have confirmed mullein’s antimicrobial activity, especially against common bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus subtilis. Extracts from the leaves, stems, and roots were all tested, and Gram-positive bacteria were generally more sensitive than Gram-negative ones—a pattern herbalists often see with aromatic and resinous herbs.

Mullein has also shown antifungal activity. It inhibited the growth of species like Aspergillus niger and Rhizoctonia solani, which can affect both human and environmental health. Some of this antimicrobial activity has been attributed to its saponins and flavonoids, plant compounds known to disrupt microbial cell membranes.

Antiviral Potential

While more research is needed, mullein has shown promising effects against viruses in lab settings. Extracts of the flowers were able to inhibit the replication of herpes simplex virus and influenza A. Decoctions, in particular, seemed to have the strongest antiviral action, and importantly, they did not harm healthy host cells. For herbalists working with post-viral fatigue or recurrent infections, this adds another layer of interest to a plant already known for supporting the immune and respiratory systems.

Close up shot of a young mullein plant

Wound Healing and Skin Repair

A topical extract of mullein was applied to wounds in animal studies and resulted in faster regeneration of skin and connective tissue. This supports what herbal traditions have long taught—that mullein is a gentle healer when applied to cuts, burns, or inflamed skin. Its softening and vulnerary (wound-healing) actions show up both internally and externally.

Gut and Intestinal Relaxation

Mullein’s relaxing effect on the smooth muscles of the intestines has been confirmed in research using rabbit tissue. It helped calm spasms and reduce contractions in a dose-dependent way, likely by interfering with calcium signaling in the gut lining. This helps explain why some practitioners use mullein not just for coughs, but for digestive complaints that involve tension or spasms.

Antiparasitic Activity

When tested against roundworms and tapeworms, mullein extracts caused paralysis and death at concentrations comparable to pharmaceutical antiparasitics like albendazole. While this is still an emerging area of research, it reflects how some traditional systems have used mullein for internal cleansing and digestive support.

Metabolic and Heart Health Support

Leaf polysaccharides from mullein have been shown to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in animal studies, suggesting potential for cardiovascular and metabolic support. More research is needed to understand how it works, but its gentle antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may play a role here too.

Anti-Tumor and Cytotoxic Properties

Mullein extracts have shown inhibitory effects on liver cancer cell lines in lab settings, particularly in those containing hepatitis B virus. Other tests revealed that extracts slowed tumor formation in plant-based models, and inhibited enzymes like MMP-9 and cathepsin B, which are often elevated in cancer progression. These findings are preliminary, but they support the idea that mullein’s actions extend beyond symptom relief.

What We Can Take From This

We often think of mullein as a simple lung herb. But the science paints a broader picture. This plant is antimicrobial, antiviral, antiparasitic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory. It soothes irritated tissues, calms spasms, supports healing, and may even play a role in modulating metabolic and immune pathways.

Within my herbal practice, it’s still one of the gentlest herbs I reach for. But research like this reminds us that gentle does not mean weak. Mullein is a plant of strength in quiet places—one that knows how to listen to the body and help it return to balance.

Mullein is one of those plants that feels both familiar and quietly extraordinary. It grows without permission, shows up in forgotten spaces, and offers its medicine freely. On social media, it’s often reduced to a “lung herb,” and while that’s not wrong, it’s incomplete. As we’ve seen, mullein’s actions stretch well beyond the respiratory system—touching the nerves, the skin, the urinary tract, even the emotional terrain of tension and release.

If this article has sparked something in you, let it be the beginning of your own small study. Go beyond what you hear online, even here. Look into the plants that call to you, trace their uses across cultures, and think about why you might be drawn to them now.

We all come to plant medicine for different reasons, and the more fully we understand a plant, the better we can understand how to work with it.

And for paid subscribers, this week's Library Drop will include a full materia medica for mullein, plus a few recipes to bring this plant into your own practice and an in-depth guide to identification and botany.

If you’re drawn to the folklore and deeper symbolism of healing plants, visit my second publication, The Herbal Mythos, and check out the latest piece, What Grows in the Dark, which explores the medicine found in descent, myth, and shadow.

What Grows in the Dark

I’ll meet you there. Until then, keep learning. Stay curious.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

