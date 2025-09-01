Before I knew what boneset was, I feared it.



It was one of the first plants I tried to identify as a baby herbalist, growing tall in the wild margin of woods across from my house. The white flower clusters looked, to my untrained eye, like umbels, and I immediately jumped to something ominous: poison hemlock. (Which, as it turns out, does grow on my property, and I now know the difference, thank you very much.)

Later, when I learned the plant wasn’t hemlock at all but something called boneset, I discovered a rabbit hole of confusing common names, misidentified cousins, and delightful botanical quirks. And in that way, boneset became my first lesson in both humility and precision as an herbalist.

Its Latin name, Eupatorium perfoliatum, tells a story too. Eupatorium is said to derive from the Greek eupatória, a medicinal term attributed by Pliny the Elder to King Mithridates VI Eupator of Pontus, though it’s unlikely he was a botanist. Dioscorides included a plant by this name in Materia Medica, but it was later identified as liverwort (Agrimonia eupatoria), and the name may actually stem from hepatoria, a Latin reference to the liver.

The species name perfoliatum comes from Latin per (“through”) and foliatus (“leafy”), a nod to the way the stem appears to pierce through its opposite leaves. It’s a beautiful trait and an excellent plant for teaching botany.

And teach it did.

Boneset (Eupatorium perfoliatum) has been known to Indigenous North American peoples for centuries. The flowering tops and leaves were traditionally used as a diaphoretic, encouraging sweating at the onset of colds, fevers, catarrh, and malaria.

Its use as a fever remedy led early American colonists to adopt it widely, particularly in the treatment of breakbone fever (dengue), where it gained its common name due to its ability to soothe the deep, marrow-aching pain associated with viral fevers.

It was also used for pneumonia, dropsy, rheumatism, and influenza, and even appeared as an official entry in the United States Pharmacopeia from 1820 to 1900 and in the National Formulary until 1945.

Boneset has been used as both medicine and charm. Indigenous peoples once tied its root fibers to hunting whistles to call deer. Today, it still calls to those of us who walk the woods and meadows, aching to learn the old ways. Boneset isn’t flashy, trendy, or sweet. It’s bitter, cooling, humble. But if you know how to work with it, it just might become one of your favorite late-summer allies.

The Shape of the Plant

Boneset (Eupatorium perfoliatum) is a perennial plant native to eastern North America. It thrives in low meadows, marshy edges, and streambanks, often appearing where land softens and water gathers. In New England, it can be found across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Its most distinct feature is its perfoliate leaves, which give the plant its species name. The opposite leaves appear as though the stem grows directly through them, a rare trait that draws immediate attention in the field. The leaves are simple, finely toothed, and stretch between 5 and 15 centimeters in length.

While two leaves per node is standard, occasional whorled arrangements are possible. Boneset’s flower heads are made up entirely of disk flowers, without the strap-shaped rays seen in many other Asteraceae plants. They bloom in flat-topped, cloudy-white clusters in late summer, each head containing anywhere from 6 to 50 disk florets. After blooming, the plant forms fruits topped with a plume of fine bristles to carry them on the wind.

Boneset belongs to the sunflower family, yet its coloring, structure, and season give it a mood all its own. It is quiet, ghostly, and easily overlooked until you know what to look for. For many herbalists, it’s a plant that teaches botany by asking us to slow down and pay closer attention.

The Way the Plant Works

Boneset is a cold, bitter, and deeply diffusive plant. Its bitterness is strong and lingering, and its energy moves both downward and outward. It spreads to the skin, encouraging sweat and the release of heat, while also grounding and draining what is congested within. It works best when the body is caught in limbo—when illness is brewing but hasn’t broken, when fever won’t crest, when inflammation sits heavy and unresolved.

It is not for the cold or constitutionally depleted. Boneset is not an herb that nourishes so much as it intervenes. It reminds the body how to move again. It clears. It directs. It asks the system to shift out of stasis and into momentum.

According to herbalist David Hoffmann, boneset has a wide range of actions. These include:

Diaphoretic

Bitter

Laxative

Tonic

Anti-spasmodic

Carminative

Astringent



Each of these actions gives us a clue about how this plant works in the body. As a diaphoretic, it promotes sweating, which can be supportive in early fevers and viral infections. As a bitter, it stimulates digestion and helps shift internal patterns of stagnation. Its tonic, carminative, and anti-spasmodic qualities help restore rhythm and movement to the gut and tissues. Together, these effects make boneset well-suited for flu states that come with deep aches, digestive upset, and lingering congestion.

Herbalists have long observed its ability to relieve the kind of musculoskeletal pain that comes with viral infection. It is not an everyday herb. It is best suited to acute, short-term support. It is firm, clear, and deeply intelligent.

What Lives Inside the Plant

The actions of boneset become clearer when we look at what’s actually inside the plant. Its chemistry supports everything herbalists have long observed in practice—cooling, clearing, and gently provocative to systems that have grown sluggish or overwhelmed.

Boneset contains an array of phytochemicals that reflect its intensity and directionality. These include:

Sesquiterpene lactones : responsible for its strong bitter flavor and likely contributing to its diaphoretic action

Phytosterols and triterpenes : including sitosterol and stigmasterol, often associated with tonifying and repair processes

Flavonoids : such as quercetin, kaempferol, eupatorine, and eupafolin Eupafolin in particular has been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Caffeic acid derivatives : often linked to both immune and liver support

Acidic polysaccharides: composed of sugars like xylose and glucuronic acid, which may play a role in immune modulation



Boneset also contains a class of compounds that call for caution: unsaturated pyrrolizidine alkaloids, including lycopsamine and intermedine, along with their N-oxides and acetylated forms.

While present in relatively small concentrations, these compounds are known to be hepatotoxic in larger or prolonged doses. Standard preparations like tinctures, infusions, and decoctions have been shown to extract measurable amounts.

For this reason, boneset is best used with intention and limited to short durations. It is not a daily tonic. It is a remedy best reserved for specific states of illness where its intensity is welcome—and even needed.

Boneset vs. Comfrey: Clearing Up the Name

Despite its name, boneset isn’t actually used to set bones. The name comes from its historical use in “breakbone fever,” an old term for dengue, where patients experienced such severe limb and back pain that it felt like their bones were breaking.

It’s easy to see how this could cause confusion, especially since comfrey (Symphytum officinale) has a well-known reputation for supporting bone healing. But these are two very different plants, with different actions and affinities.

Herbalist David Hoffmann, referencing King’s American Dispensatory, offers helpful clarity:

“In influenza it relieves pain in the limbs and back. Its popular name 'boneset' is derived from its well-known property of relieving the deep-seated pains in the limbs which accompany this disorder, and colds and rheumatism. Often this pain is periosteal, and if neuralgic in character, or due to a febrile condition, Eupatorium will relieve it. But it is not a remedy for periosteal pain due to inflammation or to organic changes in the periosteum.”

Periosteal pain refers to discomfort in the periosteum, a connective tissue layer that surrounds bones. This pain often shows up during viral fevers and inflammatory states and can be sharp, achy, or deep. Boneset helps relieve this kind of discomfort when it’s driven by fever or immune activation. It does not heal bone tissue itself.

That’s where comfrey comes in. Comfrey has long been used in traditional herbalism to help repair bones, ligaments, and connective tissue, and it now has some research to back that up. In one study, rats given homeopathic comfrey (Symphytum officinale 6CH) showed a measurable increase in bone density around titanium implants during early healing.

So while boneset may ease the kind of deep, aching pain that comes with viral illness or rheumatic flare-ups, comfrey is the plant to reach for when you're looking to support actual bone repair or tissue regeneration.

Each has its place. The names just happen to overlap.

A Closer Look at the Research

Eupatorium and COVID-Related Inflammation

One recent study looked at how a highly diluted preparation of Eupatorium perfoliatum might help reduce lung inflammation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Researchers used both cells and mice to explore how the spike protein, even without the virus itself, can trigger a cascade of inflammation in the lungs. This type of response, often called a cytokine storm, has been linked to the most severe cases of COVID-19.

The spike protein was shown to activate a key inflammatory pathway in the body called NF-kappaB. Once activated, this pathway ramps up the production of inflammatory messengers like IL-1β and IL-18 and can also lead to cell death and tissue damage through oxidative stress.

When the animals and cells were treated with the Eupatorium formulation, several protective effects were observed:

Inflammatory markers dropped

There was less immune cell infiltration into the lungs

Mitochondria, the parts of cells that produce energy, stayed intact

Oxidative damage was reduced

The overall inflammatory response was calmed at the genetic and protein levels

In simpler terms, this version of Eupatorium helped quiet an overactive immune response and protected lung tissue from damage. The researchers suggested it may work by helping the body reduce harmful inflammation and protect its own cells from stress during viral challenges.

This was not a typical herbal extract, but rather an ultradiluted preparation. Still, the findings are worth noting as they support what herbalists have long observed. Boneset has a strong affinity for the lungs and immune system, and when used at the right time, it may help the body recover from deep, congestive states that linger in the aftermath of viral illness.

Eupatorium and the Lymphatic System: A New Possibility

In a recent study, researchers explored the effects of Eupatorium perfoliatum on the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system plays a vital role in immune function, fluid balance, and clearing cellular waste. When it becomes sluggish or impaired, it can contribute to chronic inflammation, poor wound healing, or conditions like lymphedema. Supporting lymphatic flow is a long-standing concept in herbalism, but modern research is only beginning to catch up.

Scientists screened a library of plant extracts and found that a petroleum ether extract from the aerial parts of Eupatorium perfoliatum had a notable effect on human lymphatic endothelial cells, which are the cells that form the inner lining of lymphatic vessels.

This extract stimulated the cells to sprout and form new lymphatic “tubes”, a process known as lymphangiogenesis that is essential for repairing or rebuilding the lymphatic network.

Using HPLC analysis, the active compound responsible for this effect was identified as pheophorbide a, a compound derived from chlorophyll. Both the full plant extract and pheophorbide a alone promoted new lymphatic growth in the lab. Pheophorbide a also increased the proliferation of these cells, while the full extract did not, suggesting the isolated compound may have more targeted activity in this regard.

When researchers used a MEK1/2 inhibitor to block a specific cellular signaling pathway, the lymphatic sprouting effect was reduced. This helped shed light on how the compound may be working on a mechanistic level.

In simple terms, this study suggests that Eupatorium perfoliatum, or more specifically one of its chlorophyll-based constituents, may help support the growth and repair of lymphatic vessels. For herbalists, this offers a beautiful affirmation of boneset’s traditional use in cases of stagnation, swelling, and boggy tissue states. For researchers, it opens the door to exploring plant-based therapeutics for lymphatic insufficiency.





Boneset isn’t a soft herb. It doesn’t comfort in the way sweet herbs do. It arrives with a clear edge and a purpose, and asks to be used with respect. It reminds us that not all healing is gentle. Sometimes it requires movement, intensity, and the willingness to let something break open before it can release. This is a plant for thresholds. For the fevers that won’t crest. For the aches that sink too deep. For the parts of us that don’t know how to move until something comes along and shows us.

Still, boneset is not an herb to take lightly. Its bitterness and strength are part of what make it powerful, but they also require discernment. This is a short-term ally, not a daily tea. It is for acute moments, not for maintenance. And like many of the plants we are called to in moments of intensity, it asks us to pay attention.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

