This was one of the most requested topics I’ve received through The Buffalo Herbalist: how the thyroid shifts during perimenopause, and how herbs can help support the body through it.

The climacteric phase, which includes the five years before and after menopause, marks one of the most intense transitions in a woman’s life. It isn’t just a hormonal shift. It’s a full-body recalibration. As estrogen begins to decline, we often see changes in the cardiovascular, skeletal, nervous, and endocrine systems. These shifts can feel disorienting, especially when they show up before we expect them to.

At the same time, the thyroid is adjusting too. This small, sensitive gland responds to stress, nutrient stores, and hormonal fluctuations. For many women in their 40s and early 50s, thyroid function becomes more sluggish or erratic during this time. And the symptoms are often brushed aside.

The overlap between perimenopause and thyroid dysfunction makes it hard to know what’s actually going on. Fatigue, insomnia, brain fog, anxiety, weight changes, cycle irregularities—these can all be related to either shifting hormones or thyroid issues. Because both are happening at once, signs of dysfunction are often dismissed as “just getting older.”

But the relationship between the thyroid and reproductive hormones is real. Thyroid hormones influence ovarian function and endometrial development. Estrogen affects how thyroid hormones are transported and cleared from the body. When one system begins to shift, the other is rarely left untouched.

In this article, we’ll explore what happens to the thyroid during perimenopause, why symptoms are so often overlooked or misread, and what lab results might miss in this phase of life. We’ll also talk about herbs that support the thyroid, nervous system, and liver—offering practical ways to work with your body instead of against it.

This phase deserves more care, more clarity, and more support than many of us were ever taught to expect. Let’s change that.

How the Thyroid Changes with Age and Perimenopause

As women age, the endocrine system shifts. Sometimes this happens gradually and quietly. Other times, the changes feel more like a landslide. Even without a diagnosed thyroid disorder, hormone production, sensitivity, and feedback loops begin to respond differently to internal and external stress.

During perimenopause, these shifts tend to pick up speed. Estrogen and progesterone decline, but so does the body’s ability to maintain smooth communication between the brain and the thyroid. Thyroid hormone production slows. The gland becomes less responsive to thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Free T3, the most active form of thyroid hormone, begins to dip. And the signals that normally help regulate this system can become muffled or delayed.

In iodine-sufficient regions, TSH levels have been shown to follow a U-shaped curve. They are higher in younger adults, lower during midlife, and rise again with age. As this happens, free T3 tends to decline, which may partly explain the slower metabolism and increased fatigue reported by many women in their forties and fifties. Some researchers believe this drop in thyroid function may serve as a protective mechanism in older age. But in the context of perimenopause, it can feel like everything is slowing down at once.

The Overlap Between Hormones and Symptoms

As estrogen declines, so does a protein called thyroid-binding globulin. This affects how much thyroid hormone is available for your cells to actually use. Lower estrogen also means less modulation of inflammation, mood, and neurotransmitters, all of which are influenced by thyroid hormones as well.

Meanwhile, declining progesterone can lead to an increase in cortisol, your primary stress hormone. High cortisol interferes with the conversion of T4 to T3 and can push the body to make more reverse T3, which blocks thyroid receptors and leaves cells sluggish.

At the same time, the thyroid gland itself is changing. As we age, thyroid tissue can become more fibrous, and iodine uptake decreases significantly. One study found that people over 80 had 40 percent less iodine uptake than people in their thirties. This affects hormone production at its root. The thyroid may still produce enough T4, but metabolism slows. The half-life of T4 increases, and T3 production drops more sharply, especially in women. Lab values may appear normal, but symptoms tell a different story.

And that story can be hard to interpret. The symptoms of low thyroid function—brain fog, anxiety, insomnia, irregular cycles, weight gain, dry skin—often mirror those of perimenopause. This overlap means they are frequently overlooked or misattributed. To complicate things further, regional differences in iodine intake affect TSH patterns. Some populations show a rise in TSH with age, while others see it fall. Reference ranges do not always reflect the nuance of what is actually happening in the body.

Medications can also cloud the picture. Drugs like metformin, corticosteroids, and amiodarone can all influence TSH levels. These interactions make it even harder to get a clear diagnosis, especially in women over 50 who may already be managing other conditions.

Subclinical hypothyroidism becomes more common with age, and its presentation can be subtle. It might show up as increased fatigue, dry skin, or weight changes. Some cases progress into overt hypothyroidism. Others resolve on their own. In older adults, subclinical hypothyroidism does not always carry the same risks it does in younger populations. In some cases, it may even be protective.

But even when labs fall into the so-called normal range, many women still feel off. That matters. Symptoms deserve to be taken seriously, even when the numbers do not offer clear answers.

Understanding how the thyroid changes during perimenopause is about more than diagnosing disease. It is about seeing the bigger picture. Your hormones are adapting to a new rhythm, and your thyroid, caught between stress, age, nutrient demand, and shifting reproductive signals, is part of that adjustment.

This is where herbal support can make a meaningful difference. Not because it replaces hormones or forces a correction, but because it offers nourishment, resilience, and restoration during a time when the body is trying to find its footing.

What Labs Might Miss

Thyroid dysfunction can be difficult to spot during perimenopause and postmenopause. Not because it’s rare, but because it hides in plain sight. Fatigue, insomnia, heart palpitations, weight changes, mood swings, and memory issues can all be explained by either thyroid imbalance or hormone shifts. When both are happening at once, the picture gets muddy. Too often, women are told everything looks “normal” even when they don’t feel well.

This is part of the reason clinical endocrinology guidelines recommend routine thyroid screening for women as they move through menopause. The symptoms alone aren’t always enough to catch what’s going on. And even with screening, labs don’t always tell the full story.

Looking Beyond TSH

TSH is still the most common thyroid test ordered, and it has its place. But it’s only part of the picture. TSH doesn’t actually measure thyroid hormone levels—it measures how the brain is responding to them. That response can be influenced by age, stress, medications, nutrient levels, or even the time of day the test was done.

We also have to talk about reference ranges. TSH values shift with age, especially in areas with adequate iodine. What’s considered “normal” for a 25-year-old may not be realistic for a woman in her fifties or sixties. The NHANES III study showed that the upper range for TSH increases steadily with age, from around 3.6 mIU/L in people under 30 to nearly 6.0 mIU/L in people over 70. And yet, most labs still use a general range for everyone.

This becomes even more important when we look at perimenopausal women. Research from India and Europe shows a sharp rise in both subclinical and overt hypothyroidism between the ages of 46 and 55. In one study, nearly one in four postmenopausal women had thyroid dysfunction. Another found that women in their early fifties had significantly higher TSH, even when their T3 and T4 looked normal.

When Numbers Don’t Reflect What You Feel

All of this matters, because when thyroid changes are missed or misread, the consequences ripple outward. Subclinical hyperthyroidism, even in its mildest form, is linked to bone loss and higher fracture risk. In women already facing bone density changes after menopause, this can quietly accelerate the process. Suppressed TSH levels, whether from medication or overtreatment, have also been associated with heart rhythm issues and increased cardiovascular risk.

On the other side of the spectrum, untreated hypothyroidism can raise the risk of cognitive changes, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and heart disease. Some studies have even explored its relationship to sexual dysfunction and breast cancer risk, though the data is still evolving. The hormone landscape is complex, and small shifts often have bigger effects than we realize.

Why Context Matters

It’s not just about what the lab slip says. Certain medications—like corticosteroids, metformin, and biotin supplements—can skew thyroid results. So can nutrient status or liver function. Even a test done late in the day can read differently than one taken in the morning. This is why looking at TSH alone doesn’t always work. Without also testing free T3, free T4, and thyroid antibodies, we’re often missing the nuance.

Take the example of a woman in her early fifties. Her TSH might come back at 4.5, with “normal” T4 and T3. One provider might say everything looks fine. Another might consider her symptoms, family history, and overall risk profile, and decide it’s time to look deeper. Neither approach is wrong, but only one considers the whole picture.

Menopausal hormone therapy may be helpful for some women in this space. In certain cases, it can offer metabolic and bone support that indirectly benefits the thyroid. But it’s not a blanket fix. When thyroid function is borderline or shifting, adding hormones without monitoring the full landscape can do more harm than good.

What This Means for Herbalists

For those of us supporting women through this phase, whether as clinicians, educators, or herbalists, deep listening becomes the most valuable tool we have. Lab values are useful, but they aren’t the whole story. Patterns matter. Energy matters. What the body is asking for matters.

Herbal support can’t replace a hormone, but it can shore up the systems that hold us when things feel off. The nervous system. The adrenals. The liver. The heart. Herbs don’t just nudge a number into range. They remind the body of its own rhythm.

Herb Spotlight: Maca and the Midlife Terrain

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is often marketed as a hormone balancer, libido booster, or energizing root for women in midlife. But the real story is more grounded, far older, and deserves to be told with care.

Maca is a root vegetable native to the high Andes of Peru and Bolivia, growing at altitudes over 4,000 meters where few other crops can survive. It has been cultivated for more than two thousand years, with archaeological and historical records tracing its use in the central Peruvian Andes, particularly in the Junín province. In these regions, maca was considered a valuable commodity. Once harvested and dried, the roots could be preserved for years and used as both food and medicine.

Seventeenth-century reports by Ruiz and Cobo described maca as a cold-weather crop with nutritional and reproductive properties, long valued by the Indigenous people of the Andes. Ruiz noted its use by women seeking to conceive, and later accounts referenced maca as a tonic for postmenopausal women, a source of energy, and a remedy for pain and fatigue. While some later Western publications focused heavily on its aphrodisiac potential, native sources clarified that maca was never traditionally consumed solely for that reason, but rather for its strength-giving and restorative effects.

A Non-Hormonal Endocrine Ally

Unlike herbs such as licorice or black cohosh, maca doesn’t contain plant hormones or phytoestrogens. Its actions are not estrogenic. Instead, maca appears to influence the endocrine system through the hypothalamic-pituitary axis. The plant’s unique alkaloids and sterol-like compounds seem to act on the brain’s regulatory centers, helping to enhance communication between the pituitary gland and downstream organs like the ovaries, adrenals, and thyroid.

Initial studies in rats showed that maca stimulated reproductive tissues and influenced hormone signaling without introducing external hormones. These findings laid the groundwork for an important area of research—how maca supports hormonal transitions without actually altering hormone levels in the bloodstream. In clinical trials with women, maca has been shown to improve energy, mood, and perimenopausal symptoms like anxiety, low libido, and fatigue, all without significantly changing estrogen or TSH values.

Why It Matters in Perimenopause

Maca offers something different from hormone replacement or herbs that act directly on estrogen pathways. It supports adaptability. And in perimenopause, when hormone levels shift from one day to the next, that kind of gentle, system-wide support can be powerful.

Many women report steadier moods, improved resilience, fewer night sweats, and a noticeable boost in energy after taking maca consistently. Animal studies using gelatinized maca preparations have also shown benefits for bone density, muscle mass, and metabolic function. Together, these findings point toward maca’s potential as a true tonic, especially for women navigating the slow burn of hormonal transition.

Maca is also deeply nourishing. It’s rich in minerals like calcium and potassium, contains amino acids, and delivers a complex matrix of plant compounds that replenish rather than stimulate. This makes it especially helpful for rebuilding after periods of depletion—whether from stress, poor sleep, or long-term fatigue.

Energy, Metabolism, and Mitochondrial Support

Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms reported in both low thyroid function and perimenopause. But it’s not always about hormone levels. Sometimes it’s about how well your cells are producing energy. This is where maca starts to shine at a deeper, more foundational level.

In several preclinical studies, maca has shown a range of anti-fatigue effects. In animal models, it improved physical endurance, increased swim time, reduced markers of oxidative stress, and supported mitochondrial function. These benefits were observed using both whole plant extracts and isolated compounds like macamides and polysaccharide A. Maca boosted ATP production and mitochondrial membrane potential, while reducing lactic acid buildup, inflammation, and reactive oxygen species.

Some research also suggests that maca influences genes involved in mitochondrial biogenesis, including PGC-1α, SIRT1, and NRF2. These are key pathways in how cells generate and maintain energy, especially under stress. The effects here aren’t about a temporary energy boost. They’re about building long-term resilience.

In metabolic syndrome models, maca helped reduce weight gain, improve blood sugar balance, and support insulin sensitivity. These effects were linked to enhanced insulin receptor activity and better leptin response—two major regulators of hunger, energy use, and glucose metabolism. For women dealing with sluggish thyroid function or midlife metabolic shifts, this is a noteworthy benefit.

There’s also emerging research suggesting maca may support the gut microbiome. In mice, maca extract increased beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus and Akkermansia, while reducing strains linked to inflammation. While human data is limited, this adds another layer to how maca may help support energy and balance during perimenopause.

What this tells us is that maca supports energy from the inside out. It doesn’t act like caffeine or force stimulation. Instead, it helps rebuild capacity, allowing your body to respond more effectively to physical and metabolic stress—something the endocrine system struggles with during hormonal transitions.

Maca and the Thyroid: What You Need to Know

A Health Central article highlights the growing interest in maca as a supportive herb for people with hypothyroidism, especially those who continue to struggle with fatigue, brain fog, low libido, or irregular cycles despite being on thyroid medication. While maca doesn’t directly increase thyroid hormone levels, it can support endocrine communication and stress resilience, both of which influence thyroid function in meaningful ways.

But there are important considerations for anyone with hypothyroidism thinking about adding maca to their protocol.

First, preparation matters. In its raw form, maca is considered a goitrogen. Like many cruciferous vegetables, it contains compounds that may interfere with thyroid function if consumed uncooked in large amounts. Traditionally in Peru, maca was never eaten raw. It was always cooked, boiled, roasted, or prepared in porridge.

Modern versions of this include gelatinized maca, which has been flash-cooked to reduce goitrogenic compounds and improve digestibility. This is the form most commonly used in clinical studies and the one I recommend if you’re supporting thyroid health. Raw maca powders, though widely available, may not be appropriate for people with underactive thyroid function.

Second, sourcing is key. Maca grown in Peru at high altitude appears to have a different phytochemical profile than maca grown elsewhere. According to Viana Muller, an anthropologist and longtime advocate of South American botanicals, maca cultivated in China or at low altitude lacks many of the endocrine-modulating properties seen in traditionally grown Andean maca. Pesticide residues and non-standardized processing methods may also affect potency and safety.

Third, dosing needs to be individualized. Some people feel best on a small dose, just a capsule or a quarter teaspoon, while others may benefit from slightly more. Too much maca can cause symptoms like jitteriness, digestive discomfort, or sleep disruption. Too little, especially if the product is of poor quality, may lead someone to believe that maca “doesn’t work.”

If you're using high-quality gelatinized maca, it’s best to start low and go slow. Begin with a small amount daily, observe how your body responds, and increase gradually if needed. If you feel noticeably better, try reducing the dose slightly to find the lowest effective amount.

Finally, monitor your thyroid labs. The Health Central article also highlights that some women report needing a lower dose of thyroid medication after taking maca consistently. While this won’t be the case for everyone, it’s worth keeping an eye on. Work with your healthcare provider to adjust your thyroid replacement therapy if your symptoms or lab values shift.

For most people, the iodine content in maca is not a concern. A typical serving contains far less iodine than a multivitamin. Unless you have a diagnosed iodine sensitivity or are on a very high dose of maca, this should not affect thyroid function in a negative way.

Midlife isn’t a diagnosis. It’s a transition, and like all transitions, it asks something of us. It asks us to slow down, to tune in, and to care for the parts of ourselves that have carried so much for so long. Herbs like maca don’t override the body’s signals. They offer nourishment, resilience, and the quiet support needed to rebuild.

Whether you’re exploring herbal allies for thyroid support, perimenopausal shifts, or that deep cellular fatigue that so often creeps in during these years, know that gentle is powerful. With the right tools, the body can remember how to restore itself.

Until next time, may your medicine be steady and your rest come easy.

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

