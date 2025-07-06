Most of us are taught to think of blood sugar issues in terms of diabetes. Too high, too low. Simple as that. But for many people, the real struggle isn’t in one direction. It’s the constant swing between both.

Maybe you’ve felt it too. The brain fog that hits after a meal. The jittery crash before lunch. That strange 3 a.m. wake-up, heart pounding for no clear reason. It’s easy to brush it off or assume it’s just stress, anxiety, or not sleeping enough. But if you’ve ever said out loud, “I don’t know why, I just don’t feel good,” it might be your blood sugar.

I didn’t fully understand this pattern until it became personal. I knew the glucose pathways. I had memorized the biochemistry. But when I started experiencing the kind of energy swings that made it hard to function, I realized I hadn’t learned how blood sugar feels when it’s out of balance.

That’s what made me want to dig deeper—not just into the science but into how herbal medicine might help. Especially for those of us who aren’t managing diabetes but still don’t feel well.

This is the second post in a short series on herbalism and blood sugar. Last time, we looked at how the system works, what happens in chronic hyperglycemia, and herbs like cinnamon and green tea that can support that picture.

Today, we’re going to talk about the people in the middle: the ones who crash after coffee, get shaky between meals, or crave sugar even after eating.

We’re covering how to recognize hypoglycemia beyond the textbook numbers, what postprandial versus fasting lows might be telling you, and the deeper role of stress, adrenal function, and the liver.

You’ll also learn how herbs like cinnamon, licorice, and green tea can support blood sugar regulation, with guidance on how and when they’re most helpful.

Paid members also get access to The Library, where this week’s printable Blood Sugar Guide is available. It includes monographs, study notes, and practical tools to help you apply what you’ve learned.

Thank you for being here and supporting this work.