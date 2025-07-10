If you’ve ever felt exhausted, foggy, puffy, or just off, only to be told your labs are “normal”, you’re not imagining things. Thyroid concerns are some of the most common I come across, and they’re also some of the most poorly understood. Despite how often the thyroid gets blamed (or brushed aside), very few people actually understand how it works, what those lab numbers are measuring, or what can be done when something’s not right.

Part of the problem? Thyroid levels are all over the place depending on who’s reading them. I’ve seen one practitioner call a TSH of 4.5 “perfectly fine,” while another recommends treatment if it’s over 2.0. It’s wild. It shouldn’t be this inconsistent, especially when you’re dealing with something that affects everything from your energy and weight to your mood, menstrual cycle, and ability to focus.

One of my favorite resources for understanding this better is Body into Balance by Dr. Aviva Romm. It’s thorough, accessible, and offers a far more nuanced view of thyroid health than most mainstream conversations do. She doesn’t just talk about the numbers, she breaks down the whole system and shows how herbs, nutrition, and lifestyle support can make a real difference.

That’s what I want to do in this article too.

We’re going to cover:

What the thyroid actually does

How thyroid hormones affect different body systems — from your heart and metabolism to your mood and menstrual cycle

What your labs are measuring (and what they might be missing)

Why symptoms often show up even when labs are “normal”

The most common reasons thyroid labs are misread or misunderstood

And how to make sense of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism before diving into treatment options

Thyroid issues are on the rise, and there’s a lot of confusion out there. My hope is that this gives you a clear, practical understanding of what’s really going on, so whether you’re navigating this yourself or supporting others, you feel more confident doing so.

I’m putting a particular emphasis on lab results in this article because that’s often where people start to feel disconnected from their own health. It can be hard to make informed decisions when you don’t fully understand what your provider is seeing or why their interpretation might differ from someone else’s.

How the Thyroid Works (and Why It Matters)

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped endocrine gland that sits low in the front of your neck. Despite its size, it plays a huge role in how your body feels and functions every single day. It produces hormones that help regulate metabolism, energy, body temperature, cardiovascular function, nervous system activity, reproductive health, and even bone growth.

Let’s break it down.

The thyroid produces two main hormones:

Thyroxine (T4) – the inactive form, making up about 90% of what the thyroid produces

Triiodothyronine (T3) – the active form, making up the other 10%

Most of the T4 your body makes needs to be converted into T3 in other tissues like the liver, kidneys, and brain. That conversion process is essential, because T3 is the form that actually enters your cells and tells them what to do. There’s also a third version called reverse T3 (rT3), which is inactive and tends to increase when your body is under stress or trying to conserve energy.

Thyroid hormone regulation

Thyroid Hormones and the Whole Body

Thyroid hormones influence nearly every cell in your body. They generally increase activity, turning up the volume on how your body functions. Here’s a quick look at how they affect different systems:

Cardiovascular system : T3 increases heart rate and the strength of each heartbeat by helping calcium enter heart cells. It also causes blood vessels in the skin, muscles, and heart to widen, which lowers resistance and increases blood volume. This is why hyperthyroidism can lead to palpitations or a racing heart.

Metabolism and temperature regulation : Thyroid hormones raise your basal metabolic rate. They stimulate mitochondria, increase oxygen use, and promote glucose and fat metabolism. This results in heat production, which is why people with overactive thyroids often feel too warm, while those with underactive thyroids may feel cold and sluggish.

Respiratory and oxygen delivery : T3 supports increased breathing and helps the body produce more red blood cells. It also improves absorption of nutrients like folate and B12, both important for energy and oxygen transport.

Skeletal and connective tissue : Thyroid hormones help regulate bone growth, maintenance, and turnover. In children, they’re essential for development and height. In adults, they help maintain healthy bones and connective tissue balance.

Nervous system : T3 boosts alertness, reflexes, and responsiveness. Low thyroid hormone often shows up as fatigue, brain fog, or low mood. High levels can lead to anxiety, irritability, or feeling overstimulated.

Reproductive and endocrine health : The thyroid helps regulate ovulation and sperm production. It also supports communication with the pituitary gland and affects other hormones like growth hormone and prolactin. If something’s off, you may notice changes in your cycle, fertility, or libido.

Detoxification and clearance: T3 increases blood flow to the kidneys and supports more efficient filtration. This means the body can clear certain substances, including medications, more quickly. It also affects how your body handles and processes other hormones.

A Quick Word on Iodine and Hormone Production

Thyroid hormones are built from iodine and a protein called thyroglobulin. Inside the thyroid, iodine is added to thyroglobulin through a process called iodination. Enzymes then break it down to create T4 and T3, which are released into circulation. Whatever’s left gets recycled to keep the process going. When the system works well, it’s incredibly efficient—but it relies on the right nutrients, a healthy gut, and good communication with the brain.

Understanding Thyroid Labs: What Are We Actually Measuring?

Let’s talk labs. Thyroid testing seems straightforward on paper, but in reality, it’s far more layered. Most providers start with a TSH test and stop there—but that one number, on its own, doesn’t give the full picture. Understanding thyroid health means looking at a range of markers and knowing how they interact.

Here’s a breakdown of the main labs you might see, what they’re measuring, and why they matter.

TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone)

TSH is made by the pituitary gland to signal the thyroid when more hormone is needed. It doesn’t measure thyroid hormone levels directly, but rather how hard the brain is trying to get the thyroid to respond. TSH follows a circadian rhythm, rising at night and dipping in the late afternoon.

The catch? Reference ranges vary widely depending on the lab, country, or even the equipment used. In the U.S., some labs consider anything up to 4.5 mIU/L normal, while others prefer a tighter range of 0.5 to 2.5. That’s why two people with the same number can get completely different feedback depending on the provider.

TSH also tends to change with age, illness, stress, or medication. In older adults, levels may rise without reflecting true thyroid dysfunction. Because of all this, TSH shouldn’t be used alone, especially in early or subtle cases of imbalance.

Free T4 and Free T3

These are the actual thyroid hormones circulating in your bloodstream in their active, unbound form.

Free T4 is the storage form and is more stable in the blood.

Free T3 is the active form that actually gets into cells and drives metabolism, energy, mood, and more.

While T4 is the main hormone your thyroid produces, it must be converted into T3 by other organs like the liver, kidneys, and brain. If that conversion isn’t happening efficiently, TSH and T4 might still look normal, even though symptoms of low thyroid function are present.

Testing free hormones gives a clearer picture than total hormone levels, which can be skewed by protein binding. This is especially important during pregnancy, illness, or when certain medications are involved.

Thyroglobulin (Tg)

Tg is a protein produced by thyroid cells. It isn’t usually used for diagnosing thyroid disorders, but it’s important in monitoring for recurrence in certain types of thyroid cancer. If someone has had their thyroid removed, a rise in Tg could suggest residual or returning tissue.

This test is only reliable when Tg antibodies (Tg-Ab) are not elevated, since those can interfere and lead to falsely low results.

Thyroglobulin Antibodies (Tg-Ab)

These antibodies can indicate autoimmune activity but are less strongly associated with Hashimoto’s than TPO antibodies. Their main clinical purpose is to confirm whether a Tg test result is valid. If Tg-Ab is elevated, the Tg result can’t be trusted and may need to be monitored indirectly.

Thyroid Peroxidase Antibodies (TPO-Ab)

This is one of the most useful markers for identifying Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Even if your TSH is normal, the presence of TPO antibodies suggests the immune system is attacking the thyroid. These antibodies can show up long before hormone levels shift.

People with elevated TPO-Ab are more likely to progress from subclinical to overt hypothyroidism over time. Monitoring these levels can help catch changes before they show up in other labs.

TSH Receptor Antibodies (TRAb)

TRAb shows up in autoimmune hyperthyroidism, like Graves’ disease. Some of these antibodies stimulate the thyroid, while others block it. Most conventional tests don’t distinguish between the types, but if TRAb is present, it strongly suggests an autoimmune cause of overactive thyroid function.

Calcitonin and Procalcitonin (PCT)

Calcitonin is produced by the thyroid’s C cells and helps regulate calcium, though this role is minor compared to the parathyroid hormone. It’s mostly used as a tumor marker for medullary thyroid cancer.

Procalcitonin, its precursor, is more stable and easier to measure. Both can be elevated due to other causes, including infection, kidney issues, or medications, so they aren’t typically part of routine thyroid screening.

The Nuance of Interpretation: When Thyroid Labs Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Now that we’ve covered what the thyroid does and how it’s measured, it’s time to talk about interpretation. This is where many people get lost…or worse, dismissed.

It’s incredibly common to be told your labs are “normal” when your body clearly feels otherwise. Maybe you’re exhausted, your hair is thinning, your cycle is irregular, or you can’t shake brain fog. You might even be handed a printout and told to “watch and wait,” as if the symptoms are all in your head.

That disconnect between how you feel and what your labs show is real. It often happens because lab interpretation isn’t just about whether numbers fall within a reference range.

It’s about understanding how those numbers reflect what’s happening in your body, considering things like medications, illness, stress, hormone timing, and even the lab’s testing methods.

Here’s a deeper look at the most common reasons thyroid labs can be misleading, incomplete, or misinterpreted.

1. Lab Interference and Inaccurate Results

Thyroid lab values can be affected by more than your physiology. Technical issues in the lab or interferences in your blood can lead to inaccurate results.

Biotin supplementation is a major culprit. Biotin is commonly found in hair, skin, and nail supplements, often in doses high enough to interfere with lab testing. It can make it look like your TSH is low and your FT4 is high, mimicking hyperthyroidism on paper.

Autoantibodies and heterophile antibodies may interfere with test results, particularly in people with autoimmune or inflammatory conditions.

Differences between lab platforms also matter. Not all machines or testing methods are the same, and results can vary depending on the technology and reagents used.

If your labs don’t match your symptoms, or if you’re seeing inconsistent results across different providers, it may be worth retesting using a different method or reviewing potential supplement and antibody interferences.

2. Medication Effects on Thyroid Labs

Several common medications can impact thyroid lab values without directly damaging the thyroid itself.

Metformin, dopamine agonists, and corticosteroids can suppress TSH secretion, making it appear lower than it should be.

Furosemide, phenytoin, heparin, and salicylates can displace hormones from their protein carriers in the bloodstream, which can affect how much free hormone is measured.

Amiodarone is especially complex. It contains high amounts of iodine and blocks the enzyme that converts T4 into T3. This can lead to either hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, depending on individual iodine status and autoimmune background. There are even distinct subtypes of amiodarone-induced thyroid dysfunction, each with its own mechanism and treatment path.

Lithium is another medication that can impair thyroid hormone release and eventually contribute to an underactive thyroid.

Even T3-containing thyroid medications can throw off lab results, particularly if blood is drawn shortly after a dose. Timing, medication type, and delivery method should all be considered when reviewing labs.

3. Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period

Pregnancy changes everything about thyroid physiology. Estrogen increases thyroid-binding globulin (TBG), which raises total thyroid hormone levels. At the same time, elevated hCG in early pregnancy suppresses TSH. These shifts are normal and expected, but they can confuse lab interpretation if not accounted for.

That’s why trimester-specific reference ranges are essential. Without them, many people are misdiagnosed or mistreated during pregnancy.

In the postpartum period, thyroid function may fluctuate again. Some individuals develop postpartum thyroiditis, which often begins with a short-lived hyperthyroid phase and transitions into hypothyroidism.

Although most cases resolve over time, a significant percentage lead to permanent thyroid dysfunction. Those with a history of autoimmune disease or elevated TPO antibodies are at higher risk for developing long-term thyroid imbalance after pregnancy.

4. Non-Thyroidal Illness and Critical States

Serious illness can cause temporary changes in thyroid hormone levels, even when the thyroid gland itself is functioning normally.

This is known as non-thyroidal illness syndrome (NTIS), or euthyroid sick syndrome.

FT3 is usually the first to drop

FT4 may decrease with prolonged illness

TSH can be suppressed, normal, or elevated during recovery

These shifts are thought to be adaptive, helping the body conserve energy during times of stress. During recovery, TSH levels may temporarily rise as the body resets. Treating these changes as if they’re primary thyroid disorders can lead to unnecessary or even harmful interventions. It's often best to wait and recheck once the person is well.

5. Aging and Shifting Reference Points

As people age, TSH levels tend to rise naturally. This doesn’t always mean the thyroid is underperforming, it may simply reflect a normal adjustment in the body’s hormonal set point.

For older adults, mild elevations in TSH (between 4 and 10 mIU/L) are often not cause for concern, especially when free T4 remains normal and no thyroid antibodies are present. Unfortunately, most labs don’t report age-specific reference ranges, so older individuals are frequently flagged as abnormal even when there’s no clinical need for treatment.

6. Patterns to Watch For

Many individuals don’t fit neatly into textbook definitions of thyroid disease. Symptoms may be present, yet lab values fall into the “normal” range. Here are some common patterns worth watching:

Subclinical hypothyroidism : TSH is mildly elevated while free T4 remains within range. This is often an early sign of thyroid dysfunction. It tends to progress gradually over time, especially in those with positive TPO antibodies or increasing TSH on repeat tests.

Poor T4 to T3 conversion : TSH and free T4 may look fine, but free T3 is low. This pattern is common in people with chronic stress, systemic inflammation, gut or liver issues, and nutritional deficiencies. They often feel tired, mentally sluggish, and metabolically slow despite “normal” numbers.

Suppressed TSH with normal FT4 and FT3: This can suggest early or transient hyperthyroidism, a post-illness rebound, or the effects of recent thyroid hormone use. It may also indicate lab interference. A closer look at medication timing, symptoms, and antibody status can help clarify the cause.

7. When TSH and FT4 Don’t Match

TSH is highly sensitive to small changes in circulating thyroid hormone. A small shift in FT4 can cause a large swing in TSH because of the logarithmic nature of their feedback relationship. However, this only holds when the system is stable.

In real life, that’s not always the case. Medications, illness, stress, or recent thyroid dose changes can cause mismatches between TSH and FT4. When the numbers don’t align, interpretation requires a broader lens. Symptoms, medication timing, and the overall clinical picture become just as important as the lab report.

What This Means for You

Thyroid labs are incredibly useful, but only when interpreted with care. A result that’s technically “in range” doesn’t always mean your thyroid is functioning optimally. And a result flagged as abnormal may not be cause for alarm if it reflects age, medication use, or a short-term shift.

You deserve more than a one-size-fits-all answer. True interpretation considers trends over time, the full set of lab values, your symptoms, your medications, and your current life context. This is especially important when working with herbs or nutrition. Support works best when it aligns with what’s actually going on under the surface.

Understanding Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism

Before we get into herbs, I want to take a moment to look at what these thyroid conditions actually are. Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are often reduced to high or low hormone levels, but there’s so much more going on beneath the surface. These imbalances affect metabolism, energy, mood, digestion, the menstrual cycle, and the cardiovascular system—and they don’t always show up the way we’re told they should.

This isn’t meant to be a deep dive (yet). What follows is an overview of the two most common thyroid patterns I see and hear about most. Later this week, I’ll walk you through the pathophysiology in more detail and share how herbs can support the systems involved in these conditions.

Hypothyroidism: When Everything Slows Down

Hypothyroidism is a state of low thyroid hormone activity. It slows down the body’s metabolism and affects nearly every system. The classic signs include fatigue, cold intolerance, constipation, dry skin, depression, slower reflexes, brain fog, and weight gain—but not everyone presents the same way. Some people are completely asymptomatic until their labs are flagged.

Most cases fall under primary hypothyroidism, meaning the thyroid gland itself can’t produce enough hormone. In the U.S., the leading cause is Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition where the immune system targets and damages the thyroid over time. Globally, iodine deficiency remains the most common cause.

Other causes of hypothyroidism include:

Thyroid surgery or radioactive iodine treatment

Inflammation of the thyroid (thyroiditis)

Certain medications like lithium or amiodarone

Congenital or inherited thyroid dysfunction

There’s also central (or secondary) hypothyroidism, which is much less common. In this case, the thyroid may still be functional, but the brain isn’t signaling it properly. The issue stems from the pituitary or hypothalamus, and lab testing may show low T4 alongside a low or inappropriately normal TSH.

Diagnosis is usually made by looking at TSH and free T4 together. In primary hypothyroidism, TSH is high and free T4 is low. If TSH is elevated but T4 is still in the normal range, that’s called subclinical hypothyroidism—which often represents an early or mild form of the condition.

Hypothyroidism can be mild or severe, and untreated cases are linked to increased cardiovascular risk, infertility, depression, and in extreme cases, myxedema coma. Thankfully, most cases are easy to diagnose and respond well to treatment.

Hyperthyroidism: When Everything Speeds Up

Hyperthyroidism is a state of overactive thyroid function. It speeds up the body’s processes and often causes anxiety, heart palpitations, weight loss, frequent bowel movements, sweating, insomnia, and heat intolerance. Many people also develop a visible goiter or experience menstrual changes.

The most common cause is Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition where the immune system produces antibodies that mimic TSH, essentially overstimulating the thyroid gland. Other causes include:

Toxic multinodular goiter

Solitary hyperfunctioning thyroid nodules

Inflammation of the thyroid (thyroiditis)

Overuse of thyroid medication or iodine-containing supplements

Rarely, a pituitary tumor that secretes TSH

Hyperthyroidism can be overt or subclinical. Overt cases show low TSH with high free T4 and/or T3. Some people only have elevated T3, which is called T3 toxicosis. Subclinical hyperthyroidism means TSH is low, but T3 and T4 levels are still within the normal range. These milder patterns can still have long-term consequences if not addressed.

Hyperthyroidism increases the risk of heart rhythm issues like atrial fibrillation, as well as bone loss and fractures. The longer it goes unmanaged, the more strain it puts on the body. In rare cases, it can escalate into a medical emergency known as thyroid storm.

This is just the beginning. In the next article, I’ll walk you through the pathophysiology behind these conditions, what’s happening in the body on a deeper level, and how the thyroid interacts with systems like the liver, adrenals, immune response, and brain.

We’ll also start exploring the herbs that can help support each of these systems, depending on the pattern.

Whether you’re personally dealing with thyroid issues or you’re supporting someone who is, understanding the “why” behind the symptoms is where empowered care really starts.

If you’ve made it this far, I hope this helped you better understand how the thyroid works and why so many people feel frustrated when their labs come back "normal," even though they don't feel well. There’s a lot of nuance in how we interpret these results, and even more when it comes to finding meaningful ways to support the thyroid through nutrition, herbs, and lifestyle. This is just the start of that conversation.

