Field Notes #4: Between Meals, the Vagus Nerve Gets to Work
vagus nerve and digestion: gastric motility, the MMC, and the science behind ginger
In this issue:
How the vagus nerve coordinates gastric motility and why it’s not as automatic as it seems
Why fat, protein, and carbohydrates leave your stomach at different speeds
The migrating motor complex: what that between-meal rumble is actually doing
Ginger’s cholinergic mechanism and why it maps directly onto vagal pathways
Altered vagal signaling in response to gastric distension and its associated pathophysiological changes in functional dyspepsia (Li & Page, 2022)