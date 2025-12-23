Living in the Northeast of the United States means living in a place where the sun slowly retreats. By mid-November, it no longer feels like a regular presence in the sky. It appears briefly, filtered through clouds, offering light without warmth. The air turns sharp. The wind is discouraging. Most of us spend our days indoors, wrapped in layers, moving between heated spaces. Not because we dislike the outdoors, but because it is, quite honestly, too cold.

This seasonal shift carries consequences, even when we try not to dwell on them. Energy dips. Motivation wanes. Mood softens around the edges. There is often a quiet exhaustion that settles in during the darker months, one that does not always rise to the level of a diagnosis but is felt all the same. Sometimes it is labeled Seasonal Affective Disorder. Sometimes it is brushed off as winter being winter. Either way, the experience is familiar.

Almost invariably, the recommendation that follows is the same: take vitamin D.

Vitamin D occupies a strange place in modern health conversations. It is spoken about casually and prescribed confidently, yet often without much explanation of what it actually is or how it behaves in the body. It has become shorthand for sunlight, mood, bones, immunity, and winter survival, all bundled into a single capsule.

Part of the confusion begins with the name itself. Strictly speaking, vitamin D is not a vitamin in the classical sense. It does not need to come from the diet, and the body is capable of producing it on its own through exposure to ultraviolet light. The term “vitamin” stuck not because it was technically accurate, but because of how it was discovered, at a time when nutritional deficiencies were being named and categorized long before their full biology was understood.

That misnaming has followed vitamin D ever since, shaping how we think about it, how we supplement it, and how easily we reduce it to a number on a lab report. To understand vitamin D well, especially in the context of winter, mood, and modern indoor living, we have to slow down and look more closely at where it comes from, how the body regulates it, and why context matters so much.

That is where this conversation begins.

Vitamin D at the Crossroads of Light and Physiology

In the early twentieth century, rickets had become a widespread public health problem, particularly in industrialized cities where people spent little time outdoors and sunlight exposure was limited for much of the year. Researchers across Europe and the United States were trying to understand why children’s bones were failing to mineralize properly and, more importantly, how to prevent it.

One of the earliest clues came from cod liver oil. Sir Edward Mellanby demonstrated that rickets could be induced in animals through dietary restriction and then reversed with cod liver oil. At the time, it was unclear what component of the oil was responsible. Cod liver oil contains many substances, including vitamin A, and the active factor was not immediately obvious.

Elmer McCollum later showed that even after destroying the vitamin A content of cod liver oil, the oil still cured rickets. Whatever was responsible was something else entirely. Following the naming conventions of the time, McCollum referred to this newly identified factor as vitamin D.

What complicated the story further was the growing evidence that sunlight alone could also cure rickets. The missing connection was clarified when Harry Steenbock demonstrated that ultraviolet irradiation of food or animals produced the same protective effect. Sunlight was not simply beneficial. It was creating something biologically active.

Vitamin D, it turned out, could be made.

This discovery reshaped how we understand the relationship between environment and physiology. Vitamin D sits at a crossroads. It is influenced by light, season, latitude, clothing, skin coverage, and modern indoor living. It behaves less like a simple nutrient and more like a hormone-like signal, produced in response to environmental cues and regulated carefully by the body.

Vitamin D is not just a vitamin. It is a hormone-like compound with wide-reaching effects throughout the body. It is made through a precise interaction between sunlight, skin, and internal metabolic pathways, and it behaves very differently when produced endogenously than when taken as a supplement. Blood levels do not always tell the full story, and more is not always better.

To understand vitamin D well, we have to move beyond headlines, supplement bottles, and isolated lab values. We have to understand where it comes from, how the body regulates it, and why context matters. That is where this conversation begins.

Source Unknown

Vitamin D Begins With Light

Vitamin D is unusual because the body does not rely on food as its primary source. Instead, it is made through a direct interaction between sunlight and the skin. This is not metaphorical or symbolic. It is literal biochemistry, and it begins before vitamin D ever enters the bloodstream.

When skin is exposed to ultraviolet B radiation, a compound already present in the epidermis is transformed into a vitamin D precursor. With time and body heat, that precursor rearranges into vitamin D₃, also known as cholecalciferol. From there, vitamin D enters circulation bound to a transport protein, ready to move deeper into the body.

This matters because the skin is not a passive surface. It acts as the first point of regulation. Continued sun exposure does not lead to unlimited vitamin D production. Instead, excess ultraviolet exposure redirects vitamin D precursors into inactive compounds. In other words, the body places a natural ceiling on how much vitamin D can be made at once. Sunlight-driven vitamin D production is self-limiting by design.

This built-in regulation is something diet and supplements cannot replicate.

Dietary vitamin D enters the body through a completely different route. Foods and supplements bypass the skin entirely and deliver vitamin D directly into circulation. This can be useful, especially when sun exposure is limited or absent, but it skips the environmental and regulatory cues that normally accompany vitamin D production. Light exposure, time outdoors, season, and latitude all shape how vitamin D is made in ways that a capsule cannot mimic.

This distinction helps explain why vitamin D behaves differently depending on how it enters the body. It also explains why winter, latitude, clothing, skin coverage, and modern indoor living have such a pronounced effect on vitamin D status, particularly in northern regions.

Understanding where vitamin D comes from sets the foundation for understanding everything that follows. Once vitamin D leaves the skin and enters circulation, it becomes part of a much more intricate system of activation, regulation, and tissue-specific use. That is where the story truly deepens.

How Vitamin D Is Activated and Regulated in the Body

Once vitamin D leaves the skin or enters the body through diet, its work is far from finished. In many ways, this is where vitamin D becomes less like a nutrient and more like a signaling molecule, responding to internal cues rather than acting automatically.

Vitamin D does not arrive in the body ready to be used. Whether it originates from sunlight or supplementation, it must be transformed through a series of carefully regulated steps before it can exert biological effects. These steps are not passive. They are actively controlled by the body in response to mineral balance, hormonal signals, and tissue-specific needs.

From Circulation to Availability

After entering circulation, vitamin D is carried almost entirely bound to transport proteins, primarily vitamin D binding protein and, to a lesser extent, albumin. Very little circulates freely. This matters because transport availability influences how much vitamin D is accessible to tissues, particularly in people with liver, kidney, or gastrointestinal conditions that affect protein production or loss.

The liver is the first major processing site. Here, vitamin D is converted into 25-hydroxyvitamin D, often abbreviated as 25(OH)D. This is the primary circulating form and the marker most commonly measured on blood tests. At this stage, vitamin D is best understood as a reserve or storage form. It is available, but not yet fully active.

From there, vitamin D can be converted into its hormonally active form, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D. This conversion is most well known for occurring in the kidneys, where it is tightly regulated. Signals such as parathyroid hormone, calcium levels, phosphate balance, and fibroblast growth factor 23 all influence how much active vitamin D is produced. This regulation helps maintain mineral homeostasis and prevents excessive calcium accumulation in the bloodstream.

A Distributed System of Activation and Control

What is often missed in simplified explanations is that the kidneys are not acting alone.

Many tissues throughout the body have the ability to activate vitamin D locally. Immune cells, epithelial cells lining the gut and lungs, and even the parathyroid gland can convert circulating vitamin D into its active form within the tissue itself. In these locations, activation is driven less by systemic calcium needs and more by local signals such as inflammation, immune activity, or cellular stress.

Just as important as activation is how vitamin D is broken down.

The body uses dedicated enzymes to inactivate both circulating and active vitamin D once it has served its purpose. Active vitamin D actually stimulates its own breakdown, creating a built-in feedback loop designed to prevent accumulation and toxicity. This breakdown system is widely expressed across tissues, underscoring how tightly vitamin D activity is controlled at multiple levels.

Taken together, vitamin D metabolism is not linear or simple. It is a distributed system involving production, transport, activation, local use, and deliberate degradation. Each step is responsive to context. Light exposure, mineral status, immune signals, and tissue-specific demands all shape how vitamin D behaves in the body.

Understanding this layered regulation helps explain why vitamin D cannot be reduced to a single dose, a single pathway, or a single lab value. It also sets the stage for understanding why vitamin D has effects far beyond bone and why its role in immunity and overall physiology is so nuanced.

Vitamin D in the Body: Beyond Bones

Most conversations about vitamin D begin and end with bones. And while its role in calcium and phosphate regulation is foundational, stopping there flattens a much larger physiological story.

Vitamin D supports skeletal health by helping regulate how calcium and phosphate are absorbed, transported, and incorporated into bone. When vitamin D is insufficient during childhood, proper mineralization does not occur, leading to rickets. In adults, long-standing deficiency contributes to osteomalacia, reduced bone density, and increased fracture risk. This aspect of vitamin D biology is well established and clinically important.

But it is not the whole picture.

One of the reasons vitamin D has remained an active area of research is the widespread presence of the vitamin D receptor throughout the body.

These receptors are not confined to bone, kidney, or intestine. They are found in immune cells, the pancreas, prostate, brain, skin, and many other tissues. This distribution signals that vitamin D participates in communication across multiple systems rather than acting in isolation.

Source Unknown

A System-Level Messenger

Because of how it is activated and regulated, vitamin D does not behave like a conventional nutrient that supports a single pathway and is then used up. Its active form functions as a signaling molecule, binding to receptors that influence cellular behavior and gene expression. Which effects are observed depends on the tissue involved and the physiological context in which that signaling occurs.

This is why vitamin D looks different depending on where and when it is acting. In some tissues, its influence is tied closely to mineral handling. In others, it shapes processes like immune signaling, cellular differentiation, or tissue maintenance. These actions are not broad or indiscriminate. They are specific, regulated, and responsive to local conditions.

Seen this way, vitamin D’s role is not to push the body in one direction, but to support balance across systems that are constantly adapting to internal and external change.

Vitamin D and the Immune System: Context, Not Command

One of the reasons vitamin D continues to generate so much interest is its relationship with the immune system. This connection has been explored for decades, beginning with early observations in infectious disease and gradually expanding into broader questions about immune balance, inflammation, and the health of our barrier tissues.

Vitamin D plays a role in the innate immune system, the arm of immunity responsible for our first, fastest responses. This includes physical barriers, antimicrobial compounds, and immune cells that act quickly when something unfamiliar shows up. What vitamin D does not do is flip a switch and “turn immunity on.” Instead, it supports how immune cells function, helping them respond in a way that is effective without being excessive.

Local Action, Not Immune “Boosting”

One of the most well-studied immune-related actions of vitamin D involves its support of antimicrobial peptides, particularly cathelicidin. These peptides are produced by immune cells as well as by tissues like the skin, lungs, and gut, places that are constantly interacting with the outside world. Their job is to help disrupt pathogens directly while supporting the integrity of the tissues themselves.

What’s especially interesting here is how vitamin D does this work. Certain immune cells are able to convert circulating vitamin D into its active form right where it’s needed. This local activation allows vitamin D to act at the tissue level, shaping immune responses in specific places rather than sending a broad, system-wide signal.

This is why vitamin D makes more sense as an immune regulator than an immune booster. It doesn’t simply ramp immune activity up or down. Instead, it influences how immune responses unfold, how inflammation is signaled, and how the body moves toward resolution after an immune challenge has passed.

Vitamin D also supports immune health indirectly by helping maintain the strength of our barrier tissues. When the gut lining, respiratory epithelium, and skin are functioning well, the immune system has less reason to stay on high alert. Adequate vitamin D signaling appears to support this kind of structural resilience, which can reduce the background noise of chronic immune activation.

At the same time, it’s important to stay grounded in what the research actually shows. While laboratory and mechanistic studies consistently demonstrate that vitamin D participates in immune processes, human intervention studies are far more mixed. Associations between low vitamin D levels and infection risk or autoimmune conditions don’t always translate into predictable benefits from supplementation alone.

That inconsistency likely reflects the complexity of the immune system itself. Vitamin D doesn’t operate in isolation. Its effects depend on context, baseline inflammation, genetics, microbiota, season, and how effectively vitamin D is being activated and used at the tissue level.

Seen this way, vitamin D’s role in immunity is neither insignificant nor all-powerful. It is one thread in a much larger weave, supporting immune balance rather than issuing commands.

Supplements, Labs, and the Problem With Numbers

Once vitamin D enters the mainstream health conversation, it often gets reduced to two things: a supplement and a lab value. If the number is low, the solution appears straightforward. Take vitamin D. Raise the number. Move on.

This way of thinking didn’t come out of nowhere. Most vitamin D supplementation guidelines were originally developed with a very specific goal in mind: preventing severe skeletal disease, particularly rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.

Researchers identified blood levels associated with clear deficiency, then estimated how much vitamin D would be needed to reach those levels under conditions of minimal sun exposure, such as during winter months or in northern latitudes.

There is broad agreement that very low vitamin D levels should be corrected. Blood concentrations below roughly 25–30 nmol/L (10–12 ng/mL) are associated with well-documented harm. Beyond that point, however, the conversation becomes far less settled. Proposed thresholds for “sufficiency” vary, with commonly cited targets ranging from 50 nmol/L (20 ng/mL) to 75 nmol/L (30 ng/mL) or higher, depending on the organization and the outcome being considered.

Why One Number Doesn’t Work for Everyone

This lack of consensus reflects something important: vitamin D does not behave the same way in every body. Factors like body weight, skin pigmentation, latitude, season, absorption, underlying health conditions, and even genetics influence how much a given dose of vitamin D will raise blood levels. A dose that is adequate for one person may be insufficient for another, while a higher dose may offer no additional benefit for someone else.

Large clinical trials have helped clarify at least one reassuring point. Moderate daily supplementation appears to be safe for most adults. Long-term studies using daily doses around 2000 IU have not shown meaningful increases in vitamin D toxicity in general populations. At the same time, higher doses given intermittently as large boluses have been associated with less favorable outcomes, including increased fall risk and disruptions in calcium balance.

This is where lab values can become misleading if they are taken out of context. Standard blood tests measure circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D, which reflects availability rather than activity. They do not tell us how efficiently vitamin D is being activated, how individual tissues are using it, or how it is functioning locally within systems like the immune response. Labs are useful tools, but they are not verdicts.

Rather than chasing a single “ideal” number, it can be more helpful to think in terms of ranges, trends, and context. Vitamin D supplementation can be a supportive tool, particularly during winter or in low-sun environments, but it works best when viewed as part of a broader physiological system rather than a standalone fix.

Seen this way, supplements and labs are not the problem. Confusion arises when they are treated as substitutes for physiology instead of reflections of it.

Vitamin D, Rat Poison, and the Problem With Losing Context

This was a claim I hadn’t come across before, but it was recently brought to my attention by a fellow Substack reader. Given how confidently it was circulating, I wanted to pause and actually look into it rather than react to it in passing.

The claim itself is a striking one: that vitamin D is rat poison.

More specifically, that cholecalciferol, the same compound found in vitamin D supplements, is used in rodenticides and is therefore unsafe for humans.

At first glance, statements like this can feel convincing because they contain a small piece of truth. Certain rodenticides do use cholecalciferol as an active ingredient. But when the conversation stops there, we lose the most important parts of the picture: dose, scale, and how the body actually responds to vitamin D.

Cholecalciferol-based rodenticides work precisely because they deliver extremely high doses of vitamin D₃, far beyond anything the human body would ever encounter through sunlight, food, or responsible supplementation. These products typically contain cholecalciferol at concentrations around 0.075 percent, which works out to roughly 0.75 milligrams per gram of bait. A single bait block often weighs between 14 and 28 grams, meaning it can contain 10 to 20 milligrams of cholecalciferol.

That context matters.

In animals, clinically significant toxicity has been observed at doses as low as 0.1 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, with more severe and potentially fatal outcomes occurring at slightly higher exposures. These doses are not accidental. They are designed to overwhelm the body’s normal regulatory systems.

At this scale, vitamin D no longer behaves like a carefully regulated signal.

Excessive cholecalciferol disrupts calcium and phosphorus balance by sharply increasing absorption from the gut, reducing excretion through the kidneys, and mobilizing calcium from bone. The result is uncontrolled hypercalcemia, soft tissue mineralization, organ damage, and, if untreated, death.

This isn’t what vitamin D does at physiological or supplemental doses. It’s what happens when a biologically powerful compound is pushed far beyond the range the body is designed to handle.

Source Uknown

Dose, Physiology, and the Difference Between Use and Misuse

This works because the system is being pushed past its limits.

Contrast that with how vitamin D actually exists in the human body.

Cholecalciferol is not a foreign substance introduced by supplements. It is something the human body produces deliberately in response to sunlight. When ultraviolet B radiation reaches the skin, it converts a cholesterol-derived precursor into pre–vitamin D₃, which then rearranges into cholecalciferol. From there, it is transported to the liver, converted into a storage form, and only later activated as needed.

Every step of this process is regulated.

Production in the skin is self-limiting.

Activation is controlled.

Excess is broken down.

Nothing about this pathway resembles the pharmacologic flooding used in rodenticides.

Vitamin D supplements, when used appropriately, operate on an entirely different scale. Typical supplemental doses are measured in micrograms, not milligrams. Even higher daily doses used in clinical research remain orders of magnitude lower than the amounts used to induce poisoning in animals. Equating these contexts collapses important distinctions around dose, intent, and biological regulation.

This kind of reasoning is not unique to vitamin D, and it is part of why herbalism so often gets a bad reputation.

There is a long history of studies using isolated phytochemicals or whole herbs at doses no human would ever reasonably consume, then presenting the resulting toxicity as evidence that the plant itself is inherently dangerous. Comfrey is one of the most cited examples. In animal studies, extremely large doses of concentrated pyrrolizidine alkaloids were administered over extended periods, leading to liver injury. What followed was a simplified narrative: comfrey is toxic.

What was lost was dose.

This pattern repeats across disciplines. Water can be lethal. Iron can be lethal. Vitamin A can be lethal. Toxicity does not mean a substance is inherently poisonous. It means the system has been overwhelmed. The principle is an old one, but it remains foundational: the dose makes the poison.

This does not mean vitamin D should be taken casually or without consideration. It is fat-soluble, biologically powerful, and capable of disrupting calcium balance when misused. But acknowledging limits is not the same as declaring something inherently dangerous. Confusing the two leads to fear-based conclusions rather than informed ones.

It is also important to be clear about the boundaries of this discussion. I am not here to evaluate supplement manufacturing practices, purity standards, or product quality. That is a separate and worthwhile conversation, but it is not the issue being addressed here. What is being addressed is a recurring pattern of thinking that strips away context and replaces physiology with alarm.

If we want honest conversations about safety, whether we’re talking about herbs, vitamins, or pharmaceuticals, we have to be willing to think in terms of dose, scale, and regulation. Without that, we end up mistaking misuse for inherent danger and losing the nuance that real understanding requires.

Source Unknown

Vitamin D has a way of pulling us toward certainty. It becomes something we either swear by or worry about, something we chase or something we distrust. But the body rarely works in absolutes.

What becomes clear, when we slow down enough to really look, is that vitamin D is less about fixing something and more about listening to the environment we live in.

Winter changes us. Light fades earlier. Time spent outdoors shrinks. Movement becomes smaller, more contained. Our nervous systems respond to this, whether we name it or not. Vitamin D is one piece of how the body adapts to those shifts, but it does not exist in isolation. It is woven into light, season, rhythm, and the quiet feedback loops that keep us oriented and well.

I think part of what gets lost in conversations like this is gentleness. Not everything needs to be optimized. Not every lab value needs to be chased. Sometimes what the body is asking for is not more, but different.

More daylight when we can get it.

More time outside, even when it’s cold.

More support for mood, energy, and resilience when the world feels dimmer.

In the next piece, I’ll be exploring vitamin D deficiency more carefully. What it actually means, how it shows up, and why it’s often misunderstood. From there, I’ll share how herbalists think about supporting this terrain, especially during the darker months. Not through quick fixes, but through steady, nourishing practices. I’ll also be sharing some of my favorite herbal allies and small rituals that help me stay grounded, emotionally steady, and connected through long stretches of cloud cover.

