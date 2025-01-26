The Buffalo Herbalist

keeley Burton
Mar 22

This was a lovely introduction to herbalism. I'm just stepping on to my plant path although I've always felt the pull of the plants.

It can feel a little overwhelming with so much to learn and take in, but I remind myself that the plants are patient 😅

Julianna Rae
Feb 19

I am so excited I found your substack!! 1) your writing is lovely. 2) I just spent most of the last year living out of a rooftop tent on top of my SUV as I traveled. I’d never really camped before, but the section where you mentioned how sleeping in a tent helped you reconnect with the land is 100% how I felt. I didn’t even realize how disconnected I’ve been my whole life until I spent that time outdoors. Now, my relationship with nature has become everything I’ve dreamed of it being (even now that I’m living in a house again). Herbalism has called to me, but it feels like such an overwhelming and lofty topic that I hesitated to know where to start. I’m so excited to read your posts. I think it’s going to be the perfect launching pad!!

