Chrissy Yaste
13h

How Caffeine Affects Bones

Calcium Excretion: Caffeine promotes the kidneys to excrete more calcium in urine, meaning less calcium is available for bone building.

Reduced Absorption: Caffeine may also interfere with the body's ability to absorb calcium from food.

Bone Formation: Caffeine might block adenosine receptors, potentially inhibiting bone formation.

Ashley Tracey
3h

Yes!! I totally agree with how scientific facts are twisted and presented in the media. One thing I teach my students at the college level is to learn how to do their own research and not believe everything they hear. Ask questions. Get curious as to why and where the information is coming from.

