I recently came across an article that, at first glance, looked promising. The title felt a little vague, but I assumed that was just the usual attempt to pull readers in and let the real substance live in the body of the piece.

It claimed that older women who drink tea have better bone health.

Okay. Interesting. But what tea? What plant? What preparation?

So, I kept reading.

And I kept reading.

Just kidding it was fairly short.

Until my eyes practically rolled back in my head because the entire article turned out to be a nothing burger. Not because it covered material I already knew. Not because it challenged me in any way. But because it ultimately told me…nothing.

And that is exactly why I want to talk about it.

Articles like this do the herbalism and integrative health community a real disservice. Vague, unsupported claims about plants do not move our field forward. They quietly reinforce the very stereotypes that keep herbalism and other integrative approaches stuck in cycles of being dismissed as unserious or unscientific.

When studies that show minimal or unclear findings get turned into headlines that sound like “TEA DOES THIS” without any meaningful context, we are not educating the public.

We are flattening nuance, overstating evidence, and unintentionally feeding the narrative of quackery that so many of us are actively working to undo.

So let me explain why this matters.

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Why Wellness Media Keeps Missing the Mark

I want to talk honestly about wellness media for a moment. Not wellness as a field. Not education. Not the people who are genuinely trying to help others understand their bodies and take their health into their own hands. That work matters. I do it. Many of you do it too.

I am talking about wellness media.

Because far too often, it is not built to educate. It is built to sell.

Most wellness headlines are not designed to deepen understanding. They are designed to move products, push clicks, and keep readers cycling through the next promise. And more often than not, that promise is framed around a single habit, a single food, or a single drink that supposedly holds the key to your health.

Which brings me back to the article that sparked this whole piece.

The title reads:

“Drinking Tea (But Not Coffee) Might Actually Be Good for Your Bones.”

READ IT HERE

How Headlines Quietly Shape Health Narratives

Now, to be clear, I am not accusing this headline of giving medical advice. It is not telling anyone to treat osteoporosis with a cup of tea or warning them away from coffee as if it were a risk factor on par with smoking or nutrient deficiency.

But what it is doing is something subtler and, in many ways, more influential.

Headlines like this quietly reshape how readers think about health in three important ways.

First, they imply that everyday beverage choice is a meaningful lever for bone health. Second, they create a false dichotomy. Tea versus coffee. Good versus bad. When no real clinical debate exists between these two in the context of skeletal health. Third, they elevate a trivial variable into a health narrative, placing it in the same conceptual space as factors that actually drive bone metabolism.

And that is the real issue here.

Because when you step back and look at what this study actually set out to do, the gap becomes clear.

The researchers framed their work carefully. Their goal was not to decide whether people should drink tea for their bones or avoid coffee for skeletal health. It was to explore whether there were any long-term associations between coffee and tea consumption and bone mineral density in older women, using repeated measurements over time in a large cohort.

That is a very different kind of question.

They were looking for patterns worth understanding, not habits worth prescribing. They were contributing to a broader scientific conversation, not offering clinical guidance. And that distinction matters, because it changes how we should read both the study and the story that followed it.

No one is using coffee as a bone-health intervention. (If you are, please lmk). No one is sitting in a clinic being told to swap resistance training, calcium intake, vitamin D status, or hormonal support for a different drink order. And that is exactly the point. The headline frames beverage choice as if it belongs in a serious conversation about skeletal health, when in reality it barely registers compared to the forces that truly shape bone density across a lifetime.

This is how wellness media quietly distorts priorities. Not through outright misinformation, but through misplaced emphasis.

Why Framing Matters More Than We Think

Headlines are built to attract clicks, not to reflect complexity. They thrive on contrast and certainty. Tea versus coffee. Helpful versus harmful. Healing versus damaging. All while ignoring the reality that neither beverage is being used, or should be used, as a primary intervention for bone health in the first place.

This kind of framing reshapes priorities.

And in fields like herbalism and integrative health, where credibility is something people work hard to build, that reshaping carries real weight. It teaches the public to think of plants as magic tricks instead of medicines. As trends instead of tools. As vibes instead of systems.

Education that builds understanding centers clarity, proportion, and care.

Storytelling that leans toward spectacle carries a very different aim.

Now that we have gotten the title out of the way, let’s get into the body of the article and what it actually says.

What The Methods Actually Tell Us

If you really want to understand what a study can and cannot claim, you do not start with the headline. You start with the methods.

And when you look closely at the materials and methods of this study, the story becomes much clearer and much quieter.

Who Was Actually Studied

This research draws from the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures, a long-running prospective cohort that followed nearly 10,000 women over the age of 65. Methodologically, a prospective cohort study follows the same group of people forward in time, collecting data as life unfolds rather than reconstructing it after the fact. That kind of design is incredibly valuable because it allows researchers to observe patterns as they develop rather than relying on snapshots.

But it also sets an important frame for interpretation. The participants in this study were predominantly White older women, with limited representation of other racial and ethnic groups.

That matters.

Bone density, fracture risk, dietary patterns, caffeine metabolism, and hormonal dynamics vary across populations. When those groups are not meaningfully represented, the findings cannot responsibly be generalized beyond the demographic that was actually studied.

What “Tea” Really Meant in This Study

Tea and coffee intake were assessed using self-administered questionnaires. Participants were asked whether they currently drank regular coffee and how many cups per day, and whether they drank tea or iced tea, explicitly excluding herbal or decaffeinated varieties. In other words, this study was not looking at tea in the herbal sense. It was looking specifically at caffeinated tea made from Camellia sinensis, not medicinal plant infusions.

And this is where a deeper issue quietly appears.

In a technical sense, tea refers only to infusions made from Camellia sinensis. Black tea, green tea, oolong, white tea. That is the literal definition. That is what this study measured.

Source Unknown



But culturally, that is no longer how most people use the word.

In modern language, tea has become shorthand for almost any herbal infusion. Chamomile tea. Peppermint tea. Nettle tea. Raspberry leaf tea. For many readers, tea no longer points to a specific plant species. It points to a practice, a ritual, a cup of something warm made from plants.

And that is where the disconnect happens.

The study explicitly excluded herbal teas. Yet the article never clarifies this distinction. It simply says tea, assuming readers will understand the technical definition. Some herbalists and plant medicine enthusiasts do. Most people do not.

So when the headline says “Drinking tea might actually be good for your bones,” many readers are not picturing black tea or green tea. They are picturing chamomile at night, mint after meals, nettle in the morning. They are mapping the claim onto a completely different category of plants that were never part of the data.

That is not a small semantic issue. It is a scientific one.

Because whatever modest biological effect might exist here would come from very specific compounds found in Camellia sinensis, not from herbal infusions as a whole. Lumping all of that under one casual word erases the very thing that makes plant medicine meaningful: specificity.

What The Numbers Are Actually Saying

The outcome measures themselves are solid. Bone mineral density was assessed at the femoral neck and total hip using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, a reliable and widely accepted tool. These sites matter because of their strong relationship to fracture risk. That part of the study design is strong.

But the effect size tells the real story.

The difference in total hip bone density associated with tea consumption was 0.003 g/cm². Statistically significant, yes. Clinically transformative, no. This is the kind of signal that belongs in the realm of research curiosity and long-term pattern-watching, not in the realm of lifestyle prescriptions.

And the analysis reinforces that nuance.

The models were carefully adjusted for age, body mass index, smoking status, comorbidities, physical activity, calcium and protein intake, alcohol use, hormone therapy, and medication history. That strengthens the internal validity of the findings. But no amount of statistical adjustment can turn an observational association into a causal claim or a clinical recommendation.

Subgroup analyses showed that the associations were not uniform. Tea appeared more beneficial in women with higher body mass index. Coffee showed potential downsides only at very high intake and in interaction with alcohol consumption.

In other words, this was never a simple story about tea versus coffee.

It was a story about context, interaction, and modest associations inside a complex biological system.

Where The Story Starts to Drift

The science here is careful. The methods are thoughtful. The conclusions are restrained. The researchers themselves describe the findings as associations that warrant further study, not actionable health guidance.

Yet once this research enters the wellness media ecosystem, the tone shifts.

A subtle statistical signal turns into a cultural message. A demographic-specific association becomes a universal takeaway. A careful methods section transforms into a headline that sounds far more certain than the science ever intended. Nothing here is fabricated, yet everything is amplified. Not through invention, but through inflation of meaning.

This is how wellness media ends up misleading without ever needing to lie.

And that is the heart of the problem.

Why This Pattern Hurts Herbalism More Than It Helps

What bothers me most about articles like this is not that they get every detail wrong. It is that they quietly teach people how to misunderstand science.

We live in a culture that relies heavily on media to translate research for us. That makes sense. Most people are not reading full journal articles. They are trusting writers to summarize, contextualize, and make meaning out of complex data. And in theory, that is exactly what good science journalism should do.

But in reality, that is rarely what happens.

What happens instead is framing. Results get bent and shaped to fit a narrative. Nuance gets smoothed out. Modest findings get elevated into lifestyle guidance. And the reader walks away thinking they have learned something definitive, when what they have really absorbed is a story.

So we have to ask the honest question. At the end of the day, what did this story actually tell us?

It told us that in one population of older women, drinking caffeinated tea was associated with a very small difference in bone density. It told us that coffee, for the most part, showed no meaningful relationship at all. It told us that the researchers themselves were careful, cautious, and clear about the limits of what they found.

And yet, that careful science became a headline that suggested beverage choice belongs in a conversation about bone health in a way it simply does not.

That gap is where research literacy starts to matter.

When The Researchers Get It Right

One of the things that stood out to me most in this process was how thoughtfully the researchers themselves handled their findings.

When you read the discussion section of the study, you see ethical care. You see restraint. You see a real commitment to context.

They describe the association between tea and bone density as modest.

They acknowledge that the dose–response relationship is small.

They treat their subgroup findings with the caution they deserve, naming them as exploratory rather than definitive.

They place their work inside the broader scientific conversation, noting that research on both coffee and tea continues to show mixed results across different populations and study designs.

They talk about mechanisms without overstating them.

They recognize that caffeine’s effects on bone are influenced by calcium intake, genetics, and overall context.

They name uncertainty without treating it as a weakness.

They even go so far as to say plainly that while the difference in bone density they observed reached statistical significance, it likely sits below the threshold of what would matter for individual patient care.

That level of honesty matters.

They also address the limits of their sample. The study population consisted almost entirely of White older women in the United States, and the authors state clearly that this restricts how broadly the findings can be applied. That kind of transparency is not a footnote. It is a core part of responsible science.

This is what research looks like when it is done well. Not as a collection of bold claims, but as a careful contribution to a much larger conversation. Not as certainty, but as context. Not as a prescription, but as information that invites further study.

And that is why this distinction matters so much.

When the research itself carries nuance, clarity, and humility, it deserves to be shared with the same care. When the scientists are precise about what their work can support, the storytelling around that work should honor the same standard.

Because this is how trust in science is built. Through accuracy. Through restraint. Through the willingness to let complexity exist without needing to smooth it into something simpler than it truly is.

And when that standard is met, everyone benefits. Readers gain understanding. Practitioners gain credibility. And conversations about health stay rooted in reality rather than momentum.

What We Lose When Media Does the Thinking fo r Us

Because it is easy to trust media to summarize the facts for us. It is comforting to believe that someone else has done the hard work of interpretation. But the truth is, media does not just report findings. It curates them. It selects which studies to highlight. It decides which angles are worth telling. And those decisions are shaped by clicks, attention, and narrative momentum far more often than by scientific weight.

No researcher would ever place all their confidence in a single study. Ever. Science moves through patterns, replication, and debate. Through results that support each other, contradict each other, and slowly carve out something closer to truth over time. Real understanding comes from comparison, not isolation.

That is what I wish wellness journalism did more often.

Photo by Ashni on Unsplash

The Standard I Hold in My Own Work

I want journalism to be honest. I want it to share what the research actually says, not just the part that makes the best headline. I want it to show nuance and context, and to ask whether there might be stronger or more appropriate studies to support the story being told.

No scientist or researcher would ever place all their eggs in the basket of a single study. Ever. And yet wellness media does this constantly.

That is not how knowledge moves forward.

If I talk about an herb supporting a specific body system and I come across research that complicates that story, I will tell you. If I find studies that challenge the narrative, I will share them. If the evidence is mixed or still emerging, I will say so. Not because it weakens the case, but because it strengthens your understanding.

That is the standard I hold myself to.

Why I Care About Precision More Than Hype

I care about precision, context, and restraint because the goal here has never been to impress you with certainty. The goal has always been to equip you with discernment.

I want you to build a health toolkit that is grounded in knowledge, not headlines. I want you to feel confident asking better questions. I want you to know how to spot when something sounds more dramatic than the data actually supports. And I want you to trust yourself enough to hold nuance without needing everything to be reduced to good or bad, healing or harmful.

Real health literacy takes shape when we learn how to think, ask better questions, and trust our ability to understand.

And that, to me, is far more powerful than any headline could ever be.

At the end of the day, this article is not really about tea or coffee. It is about how easily we let headlines do our thinking for us. It is about how often health gets reduced to soundbites when what our bodies actually deserve is understanding. My hope in writing this is not to make you skeptical of everything you read, but to make you more confident in how you read it. To pause. To ask better questions. To notice when something sounds bigger than the evidence can truly hold.

And because bone health deserves more than a headline, I will be sharing a dedicated piece later this month that walks through what we actually know about supporting the skeletal system with herbs, nutrients, and lifestyle. Not in shortcuts. In context. The way this conversation deserves to be had.

If this piece resonated with you, I would love for you to share it, save it, or pass it along to someone who cares about learning how to think about health just as much as learning what to do.

And if you are not yet subscribed, you are always welcome here. This space exists for people who want more than trends, more than hype, and more than easy answers.

And if you feel called to go a little deeper, becoming a paid subscriber is a gentle way to support this work. Not to unlock secrets or quick fixes, but to help sustain long-form writing that values nuance, honesty, and real education in a world that often rewards the opposite. It allows me to keep creating thoughtful guides, deeper research-based pieces, and the kind of content that does not fit neatly into headlines.

If that feels like a space you want to be part of, you are warmly invited.

Thank you for being here and reading my little rant,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Bibliography:



Research Article:

Liu, R. Y., & Liu, E. (2025). Longitudinal Association of Coffee and Tea Consumption with Bone Mineral Density in Older Women: A 10-Year Repeated-Measures Analysis in the Study of Osteoporotic Fractures. Nutrients , 17 (23), 3660. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17233660

Media Article: