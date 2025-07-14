The Buffalo Herbalist

Mary Ann Rollano RN
1h

This is why I don’t recommend supplements, even though it’s a huge part of natural health promotion. You don’t know what you’re getting. Consuming the plant as a whole in teas, foods and even tinctures provides the benefits of all the compounds working synergistically. Isolating the compounds for supplements basically turns it into a drug. I have read about green tea supplements with high amounts of EGCG causing liver damage. I’d rather drink a cup of matcha or put it in a smoothie. The best way to use plants medicinally is in your daily habits, as you mentioned the “Asian medicine systems also used turmeric as both food and medicine, woven into daily life through ritual and routine.” Here in the U.S. everything has to be made a commodity.

enigmatic proprietary
21m

I was taught to use the real root. The wholeness of it. Separate it and it looses qualities. Native Hawaiians use juice squeezed from the root to cure ear aches. Works fast. Three drops only. And no repeat. The protocol goes on with proper instructions... yes herbs are medicine and need to be well studied.

Thank you for this article, it points out to use herbs with knowledge and respect for their individual characteristics. No wonder you have that check besides your name!

