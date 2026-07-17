The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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Ellen Phillips's avatar
Ellen Phillips
2d

Thanks for this. I think I might try to grow some marshmallow root next year.

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2 replies by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist and others
MapleL's avatar
MapleL
3d

Grateful for this. Thank you 🫶🏻

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1 reply by Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist
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