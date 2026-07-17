We all see what’s happening right now, whether it’s through our TV screens or through the actual first-hand experience of stepping outside and breathing it in. The sky takes on that flat, weird hazy color, the sun turns a strange apocalyptic shade of orange, and within an hour your eyes are stinging, your nose won’t settle, and there’s a scratch at the back of your throat, but you know you aren’t sick

The air quality apps light up with numbers most of us never paid attention to before (or knew existed?!), and suddenly we’re all checking them the way we check the weather.

So today I want to slow down and work through what this is. We’re going to cover:

What particulate matter is and where it comes from

Why its size is the whole story when it comes to the danger it poses

What it does to your airways and your body once you breathe it in

How to think about herbal support and prevention in a way that maps onto that physiology

My goal is that you leave this piece understanding the why and the what of wildfire smoke, so that when you reach for a supportive herb or set up an air purifier in your bedroom, you’re doing it from a place of understanding rather than guessing.

Before we get into any of that though, it helps to have a reference point for the numbers we’re all watching, because the Air Quality Index is the tool telling us how concerned to be on any given day. (I know you’ve seen this plastered on the news and weather apps) The EPA calculates it for five major pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act, and particulate matter is one of them (Friis, 2018). The scale runs from 0 to 500, where higher numbers mean more pollution and more risk, and the guide below breaks down who needs to be careful and what to do as the number climbs.

Air Quality Index guide for particulate matter. Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (2014).



During a wildfire smoke event, the number climbing through those upper bands is largely being driven by the fine particulate matter we’re about to get into, so the AQI is really giving us a live readout of how much of that particulate is in the air around us.

Breaking Down the Smoke

Particulate matter is the term for the mix of tiny solid particles and liquid droplets suspended in the air we breathe, and during a wildfire event that mix is made of soot, smoke, dust, and finely divided material carried along in the air (Friis, 2018). Those particles are rarely just inert specks, because they carry polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds along with them, and it’s largely those chemical passengers that drive the toxic effects we’re concerned about (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

Wildfire smoke is a particularly messy version of this, combining particulate matter with a whole range of trace gases (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024). And it reaches far more of us than you might expect, because recent estimates attribute 25% of the fine particulate matter in the air across the United States to wildfires, with 95% of the population breathing wildfire smoke for at least one day a year (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024).

When it comes to how particulate matter behaves once it’s in the body, size drives almost everything, so it helps to picture the scale we’re working with. A single human hair runs somewhere around 50 to 70 microns across, and the particles we classify as air pollution are only a fraction of that width (Friis, 2018). PM10 covers the coarser particles, the ones larger than 2.5 microns and ranging up to 10, while PM2.5 covers the fine particles from 0.1 to 2.5 microns, and finer still are the ultrafine particles at 0.01 to 0.1 microns (Friis, 2018). The smaller a particle gets, the easier it slips past the body’s normal defenses to settle deep in the lungs, and once it’s down there, if it doesn’t dissolve, our clearance mechanisms struggle to move it back out (Friis, 2018). That is where the real trouble starts, and where we’re headed next.

Why Size Is the Whole Danger

Particulate matter smaller than 10 microns is readily absorbed in the lungs and then distributed throughout the body (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). The smallest of these particles don’t stay where they land, and the distances they travel are hard to overstate.

When researchers measured ultrafine particulate in the livers of rats 18 to 24 hours after exposure, the levels in the liver were five times higher than in the lungs the particles had entered through (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). Sit with that for a second, please. Five times higher, in the liver, in about a day. When we think about breathing in smoke, our minds go straight to the lungs, and that makes complete sense, because the lungs are the door it comes in through. What that liver finding tells us is that the door is not the destination, and the organ taking the biggest hit may be one we weren’t thinking about at all. Keep the liver in the back of your mind, because it’s going to come back around when we talk about support.

The reach goes wider still. In one study, particles of iron oxide, India ink, and titanium dioxide that started out in the alveolar macrophages of the lung were found a day later not only in the lungs, where concentrations stayed highest, but also in the liver, kidney, heart, lymph nodes, nasal cavities, brain, and blood, and seven days after exposure they were still turning up in the lungs, liver, and blood (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

You can see how this becomes a whole-body burden rather than a respiratory one, right?

Wherever these particles land, they cause oxidative damage in the tissues and organs they reach, and that damage has been associated with increased mortality from cardiovascular, respiratory, and neoplastic disease (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

Cardiovascular Effects

The cardiovascular effects show how a single lungful of smoke turns into a whole-body event. Exposure to PM10 raises levels of platelets, fibrinogen, and C-reactive protein, which together are the actual recipe for inflammation (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

The heart itself feels the effect too. Particulate exposure tracks with changes in the heart’s autonomic function, including decreased heart rate variability and a rise in cardiac arrhythmias (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

The damage goes further than the places these particles physically settle. At the smallest scale, ultrafine particles cross straight through the alveolar membrane, the thin wall where your lungs hand oxygen off to your blood. Once they slip into circulation, they injure the endothelium, the delicate single-cell lining of your blood vessels (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024). That lining keeps your blood flowing smoothly and your vessels responsive, so when it becomes inflamed and dysfunctional, the effects ripple outward through the whole vascular system.

At the level of the individual cell, the oxidative stress these particles generate goes after the very parts a cell depends on to function (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024). It damages the mitochondria, which produce the cell’s energy, and the endoplasmic reticulum, which folds and processes its proteins. When it reaches the DNA itself and the damage is severe enough, it switches on cell death signaling pathways, and in some cases that injury to DNA becomes an early step on the road toward cancer (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024).

Reducing Your Burden

Everything the herbs support downstream matters more when less particulate reaches you to begin with, and the research on reducing indoor exposure is some of the most encouraging in this whole piece.

The workhorse here is a good air filter. In one study, a home unit rated MERV 12 and sized for about 150 square feet cut indoor PM2.5 by 57%, and the people living there saw a drop in inflammatory markers along with lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). That’s a physical device pulling particulate out of your air, and the body responding in measurable ways within the numbers a doctor would track.

The wildfire-relevant finding is even more striking. Researchers put HEPA units into homes in an area with high levels of wood smoke, the same kind of combustion particulate that fills the air during a fire event, and even though those units were only about 60% effective at clearing particulate, they still brought indoor PM2.5 down meaningfully (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). After just seven days of running them, the residents had a 9.4% improvement in endothelial function, the health of that blood vessel lining we talked about, and a 32.6% average drop in their high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, one of the key inflammatory markers PM drives up (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). Seven days, one appliance, and the vascular and inflammatory numbers moved that much.

So if you take one practical thing from this piece, let it be this: run a quality air filter in the room where you spend the most time, especially the bedroom where you sleep for a third of the day. A HEPA unit doesn’t have to be perfect to do real good, and on a smoke day it’s the single most effective move you can make for your body.

A few other avoidance basics round it out. Keep windows and doors closed when the AQI climbs into those upper bands from the EPA guide, limit outdoor exertion when the air is bad, because heavier breathing pulls more particulate deeper into your lungs, and pay attention to the sensitive-group guidance if you have asthma, heart or lung conditions, or if you’re caring for kids or older adults, all of whom feel these effects sooner and harder.

What the Smoke Does to Your Airways

We’ve followed particulate matter out into the bloodstream and down to the level of the liver, but let’s head on back up to the airways themselves, because that’s where you feel a smoke day first and where a lot of the herbal support is going to focus.

Your airways come equipped with a defense system called mucociliary clearance. A layer of mucus lines the passages and traps incoming bacteria, viruses, and toxins before they can settle in (Shapiro et al., 2025), very helpful! Beneath that mucus sits a thin, watery periciliary layer that holds the cilia, the tiny hair-like structures lining the airway, and those cilia beat in synchronized waves, their tips pushing the mucus from the smaller airways up toward the larger ones and out of the lungs (Shapiro et al., 2025). (If you were paying attention to the World Cup shenanigans, literally picture the Norwegian fans doing their rowboat movement! Each movement helps move the mucous along!)

Now, wildfire smoke disrupts that system on both ends. PM2.5 slows the ciliary beat, so the conveyor belt moves more sluggishly, and at the same time it drives the airways to secrete more mucus than usual (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024). You end up with more mucus to move and less power to move it, which is why the airways can become blocked, and that congestion creates a warm, stagnant environment where microbes proliferate and add another layer of inflammation on top (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024). Yuck.

There’s more happening than blockage, though. The oxidative stress from the smoke wears at the epithelial barrier, the lining that’s meant to keep the airway sealed off from everything underneath it (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024). As that barrier is disrupted, pathogens, allergens, and other toxins can slip through into the submucosal tissue below, and in response the tissue releases cytokines and other inflammatory mediators, setting off a cascade of inflammation through both the structural and the immune cells of the respiratory lining (Rizzo & Rizzo, 2024).

Before we move to support, there’s one thing about all this mucus that changes how we should think about it. When your body ramps up mucus production during a smoke event, that increase is part of the defense. The mucus is the very thing trapping those particles so the cilia can carry them up and out (Shapiro et al., 2025), so our goal with herbs isn’t to dry it all up or shut it down. What we want is to support the system that’s already doing the work, which is exactly where we’re heading next.

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Herbal Support, Honestly

Filtering the air you breathe does the most to reduce what reaches you, and the herbs pick up from there, supporting your body with whatever particulate still gets through and the tissues already dealing with the load. Most of these herbs aren't an attack on the particulate itself, they're support for what the particulate does once it's in you. The lining takes on irritation, the mucus and cilia work to clear what they can, oxidative stress builds in the tissues, and the organs downstream carry the burden once it spreads. Each of those is something an herb can meet and support, so instead of a list of lung herbs to memorize, let's organize them the way the body organizes the problem.

Soothe The Irritated Lining

Think back to that epithelial barrier taking a beating from the oxidative stress. This is where the demulcents come in, the soothing, mucilaginous herbs that coat and calm irritated tissue. Marshmallow root is my first reach here, rich in mucilage that soothes the throat and eases a dry, irritated cough (Garg et al., 2024). Licorice root has a particular affinity for the respiratory system and acts as a demulcent too, laying down a protective layer over the mucous membranes and mitigating some of the irritation and inflammation (Garg et al., 2024). On a smoke day when your throat feels raw and scratchy, these are the herbs meeting that discomfort directly.

Support The Clearance Work, Don’t Shut It Down

Here’s where we keep faith with what we learned about the mucus. Because that mucus is trapping particles for the cilia to sweep out, we don’t want to dry it up, we want to help it move. Ginger is lovely for this, working as an expectorant while also bringing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action along with it (Garg et al., 2024). Elderflower has a traditional reputation as a diaphoretic and expectorant that helps open the airways (Garg et al., 2024), though here’s my one caution: you’ll often see elderflower described as helping to dissolve mucus, and on a smoke day that framing sits wrong with me, because the mucus is on your side, doing the work of trapping particles so your body can clear them out. Support the movement, not the elimination.

Buffer The Oxidative Stress

This is the big one, because oxidative stress is the thread running through nearly every kind of damage we’ve covered, from the airway barrier to the mitochondria to the DNA. Our pollutants cause so much oxidative damage that dietary antioxidants, botanicals, and fish oil have all been studied as ways to soften their toxic effects (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

Turmeric is a standout. Smoke particles carry benzo[a]pyrene, or BaP, a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon that acts as a powerful pro-oxidant in the body. Curcumin, turmeric’s active compound, can counter those pro-oxidant effects while raising levels of glutathione and the activity of several of the body’s own antioxidant enzymes (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). In animal and experimental models, turmeric has attenuated the kind of pulmonary inflammation and tissue damage seen in cigarette and elastase exposure (Lim & Mohamed, 2016). Boswellia earns a place too, its boswellic acids acting on the chronic inflammatory processes that smoke keeps stoking (Garg et al., 2024).

The food on your plate does real work here as well. Higher blood levels of vitamins C and E track with a lower likelihood of asthma and COPD flare-ups when ambient PM2.5 climbs, and fruit high in vitamin C has been tied to better lung function (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018; Lim & Mohamed, 2016). Broccoli is a particular star, with intake shown to reduce DNA damage in smokers by 41% (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018). And a daily couple grams of fish oil were enough to blunt the drop in heart rate variability that even small rises in PM2.5 can cause in older adults, which ties straight back to those cardiovascular effects (Crinnion & Pizzorno, 2018).

Don’t Forget The Liver

Remember the liver, holding five times the particulate of the lungs a day after exposure. It’s taking on a real share of this burden, and a liver that’s well supported is better set up to handle that load. Milk thistle is the classic here, its compound silymarin well studied for protecting liver tissue and supporting the organ through its antioxidant activity (Afzal, 2024). Burdock root has a similar traditional and research-backed reputation as a hepatoprotective, liver-supporting herb (Branković et al., 2025). Neither has been studied against smoke exposure specifically, so I offer them as general liver support rather than a smoke antidote, though given where these particles concentrate, tending to the liver is sound reasoning.

A Note On The Immune System

You may have noticed that inflammation and immunity keep turning up together, and that’s because they’re two parts of one response, not separate systems. When that airway barrier is breached and the tissue calls in cytokines and immune cells, that is the immune system at work. A couple of herbs support that side gently: echinacea has a long reputation for stimulating white blood cell activity (Garg et al., 2024), and elderberry, the berry rather than the flower, is a well-loved immune supporter through the seasons (Garg et al., 2024). I keep these light here, because on a smoke day the barrier and oxidative pieces are where most of your support should go, with immune care rounding out the picture.

Before anything else, I want to hold space for the people at the center of these fires. For many of us, wildfire smoke is a hazy sky and a rough few days of scratchy throats and headaches, but for our Canadian neighbors, and for everyone living where these fires actually burn, it’s homes, land, livelihoods, and whole communities upended. The smoke drifting over our cities began as someone else’s disaster, and I don’t want to write about managing our discomfort without naming their loss. My heart is with them.

For the rest of us breathing the edges of it, my hope is that you come away from this understanding the why and the what, so the choices you make feel grounded rather than guessed at. We walked through what particulate matter is and why its size lets it slip so deep, we followed it out of the lungs and into the blood, the heart, and the liver, and we saw how it wears on the airways that work so hard to clear it. From there the response organized itself: filter the air first, because keeping particulate out does the most good, and then support your body with demulcents for the raw lining, gentle expectorants that work with your mucus rather than against it, antioxidants to buffer the oxidative load, and a little care for the liver carrying more of this than we tend to realize.

Find the mechanism, and the support almost chooses itself. That’s the heart of how I work through everything here, and I hope it leaves you feeling more capable and a little less at the mercy of the sky.

If this piece helped you think differently about the air you’re breathing, and you’d like to help me keep this kind of work going, consider upgrading your subscription. Every paid subscriber makes it possible for me to keep the research deep, the sourcing honest, and this publication free of the shortcuts I work so hard to avoid. Thank you for being here, and for reading with such care.

Stay well,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

References

Afzal, U. (2024). Milk thistle and its therapeutic potential in liver disorders: A comprehensive review. International Journal of Agriculture and Biology, 32 (6), 539–549. https://doi.org/10.17957/ijab/15.2234

Branković, M. S., Zdravković, M. D., Daskalović, B. V., Gmizić, T. M., Kraišnik, M. M., Pantić, I. L., & Milovanović, T. M. (2025). Hepatoprotective effects of Arctium lappa —Burdock. In Elsevier eBooks (pp. 229–256). https://doi.org/10.1016/b978-0-443-33152-7.00013-2

Crinnion, W. J., & Pizzorno, J. E., Jr. (2018). Clinical environmental medicine: Identification and natural treatment of diseases caused by common pollutants . Elsevier.

Friis, R. H. (2018). Essentials of environmental health (3rd ed.). Jones & Bartlett Learning.

Garg, R., Dobhal, K., & Singh, A. (2024). Utilization of medicinal herbal plants in the management of respiratory conditions. In IntechOpen eBooks . https://doi.org/10.5772/intechopen.1008176

Lim, S., & Mohamed, S. (2016). Functional food and dietary supplements for lung health. Trends in Food Science & Technology, 57 , 74–82. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tifs.2016.08.006

Rizzo, L. V., & Rizzo, M. C. F. (2024). Wildfire smoke and health impacts: A narrative review. Jornal de Pediatria, 101 , S56–S64. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jped.2024.11.006

Shapiro, M. E., Corcoran, T. E., Bertrand, C. A., & Parker, R. S. (2025). A physiologically-based model of localized mucociliary clearance in the airways. PLoS ONE, 20 (11), e0320103. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0320103

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (2014). Air quality index (AQI) guide for particulate matter [Image]. https://www.epa.gov/sites/default/files/2014-09/aqiguidepm.png