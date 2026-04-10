The Buffalo Herbalist

The Buffalo Herbalist

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toolate's avatar
toolate
9h

What about Berberines role in the gut and neurotransmitters?

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toolate's avatar
toolate
9h

yeah, frankly whether or not there were " significant changes following six weeks of Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HN001 supplementation" is to me somewhat immaterial IF people felt better.

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