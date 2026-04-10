I want to start with two things before we get into the science.

The first is a recommendation. Scott C. Anderson wrote a book called The Psychobiotic Revolution alongside the researchers who are actually doing this work, and it’s one of the best accessible looks at this science I’ve come across. He’s also on Substack, and I’ll link one of his pieces below. Please go read him and pick up his book if this topic grabs you. He’s the real deal!

The second thing I want you to know is that this article came directly out of my DSc coursework. I actually requested this topic specifically because I knew it was something I didn’t understand well enough, and I needed the structure of a formal literature review to make myself do the work. I’m not an expert on psychobiotics. (I’m truthfully not an expert in anything, but that’s besides the point) I went looking, I read the research, and I’m sharing what I found. I’ve edited it here to make it a bit more digestible for this format, and once I get my grade back on the original assignment, I’ll make the full academic version available for paid subscribers to read through if you’re curious what it looks like in its original form.

Okay. Let’s talk about what your gut bacteria are doing to your brain.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

What Is a Psychobiotic, Actually

The term entered the literature in 2013 to describe a live organism that, when ingested in adequate amounts, produces a health benefit in patients suffering from psychiatric illness through the capacity to produce and deliver neuroactive substances that act on the gut-brain axis, with GABA and serotonin as the primary examples (Dinan et al., 2013). The word was deliberately clinical, chosen to distinguish these organisms from generalized probiotic supplements and anchor them to a specific, identifiable mechanism.

The conceptual groundwork for that designation had been building for nearly a decade before the term existed. When researchers raised mice without any gut bacteria at all, those mice mounted dramatically exaggerated stress responses compared to conventionally colonized controls, and when bacteria were reintroduced through probiotic recolonization, those responses reversed (Sudo et al., 2004). I actually had to sit with that for a minute when I read it, because what it showed was that removing gut bacteria broke the stress response entirely, and putting them back fixed it. And honestly, when I think about how chronically stressed most of us are right now, it makes me wonder how much we’re asking of our microbiome without giving it much in return. I’ll be the first to admit I’m not always doing the things I know I should be doing to support it. Are we setting ourselves up to struggle?

That study opened a decade of follow-up questions about how, exactly, this was happening. Through what signals, what routes, what biological conversations between the gut and the brain?

By 2016 the psychobiotic definition had been expanded along two meaningful lines: that these benefits don’t need to be limited to people with diagnosed psychiatric illness, and that prebiotics, compounds that when fermented in the gut shift bacterial composition or activity in specific ways, belong in the category as well (Sarkar et al., 2016). The bacterial genera most consistently studied in this space are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, both gram-positive organisms that lack the pro-inflammatory lipopolysaccharide chains found in gram-negative bacteria, which means they don’t trigger a full immunological alarm when they proliferate in the gut. Their neuromodulatory capacity has nothing to do with that gram stain and everything to do with what they produce.

The Gut’s Neurochemical Pharmacy

Something I came across while researching this genuinely reframed how I think about antidepressant pharmacology. The drugs that have dominated psychiatric treatment for decades, SSRIs and SNRIs, are built on the premise that serotonin and norepinephrine are central to mood regulation, sleep, cognition, and stress response (Dinan et al., 2013). What’s emerged over the past twenty years is that the gut microbiota is directly involved in the production and regulation of those same compounds. Which, when you think about it, raises a lot of questions about where we should actually be looking.

Different bacterial families contribute different neurochemicals. Members of the Bifidobacterium family produce GABA. The Lactobacilli produce both GABA and acetylcholine. Enterococcus and Streptococcus produce serotonin. Members of Escherichia produce noradrenaline and serotonin, and Bacillus species produce dopamine and noradrenaline (Sarkar et al., 2016). The gut, understood through this lens, starts to look a lot less like a passive digestion chamber and a lot more like an active neurochemical production site running in parallel with the brain.

Serotonin is where this gets particularly interesting. Tryptophan, an essential amino acid that we have to get from food, is the sole precursor for serotonin biosynthesis, and enterochromaffin cells lining the gut produce between 90 and 95% of the body’s total serotonin supply (Hata et al., 2017). That figure genuinely surprised me when I first came across it.

Now, I want to be upfront here because this is the part where it gets a little more nuanced: gut-derived serotonin doesn’t actually cross the blood-brain barrier, so it isn’t directly contributing to brain serotonin levels the way you might assume. What it’s doing is acting locally on the enteric nervous system and signaling upstream through other routes.

I did a deeper dive into this in a recent Field Notes post if you want to go further on that piece specifically:

The activity of those enterochromaffin cells is itself regulated by microbial metabolites: carbohydrate-fermenting bacteria produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid, and butyrate directly stimulates serotonin synthesis from those cells (Yong et al., 2020). The microbiome is operating the controls on a system that then talks to the brain through its own channels.

In 45 patients with major depressive disorder, four weeks of supplementation with Bifidobacterium breve CCFM1025 significantly reduced serotonin turnover in circulation compared to placebo, traceable to gut-level shifts in tryptophan metabolism including increased fecal tryptophan, 5-hydroxytryptophan, and indole derivatives (Tian et al., 2022). One strain, four weeks, and measurable changes in the serotonin pathway in a clinically depressed population. I find that pretty remarkable.

A quick note on the naming: when you see a probiotic listed as Bifidobacterium breve CCFM1025, the first two words are the genus and species, and the code at the end, CCFM1025 in this case, is the strain designation. That alphanumeric code is what tells you exactly which strain you're working with. Two products can both say Bifidobacterium breve on the label and be doing completely different things in the body depending on which strain they actually contain. This is why I keep coming back to strain specificity throughout this article, and why "probiotic" as a general category doesn't really tell you much.

GABA: Where the Genetics Get Specific

GABA is the principal inhibitory neurotransmitter in the mammalian central nervous system, and the research around it is where strain specificity stopped being an abstract concept for me and started feeling genuinely urgent. Remember that alphanumeric code we talked about at the end of the last section? This is exactly why it’s important!

Disruptions to GABAergic signaling show up consistently in the neuroscience of both anxiety and depression, so the question of whether gut bacteria can reliably produce GABA, and under what conditions, matters quite a bit. A genomic analysis of over 1,000 bifidobacterial strains found that only seven species within the entire Bifidobacterium genus possess the glutamate decarboxylase genes responsible for GABA synthesis (Duranti et al., 2020).

Seven. Out of the whole genus. That number stopped me completely when I read it, because we throw Bifidobacterium around like it’s a single thing, and the reality is so much more specific than that. Within those seven species, B. adolescentis showed the highest prevalence of that genetic locus, present in 94% of analyzed genomes, but here’s where it gets even more interesting: even within B. adolescentis, only 23% of the 82 strains screened in vitro qualified as high GABA producers, meaning they could convert more than 65% of the glutamate precursor to GABA (Duranti et al., 2020). The capacity to make GABA is a strain-level trait, identifiable at the genetic level, variable across organisms that would look completely identical on a probiotic label. And that’s exactly why the strain code on a probiotic label isn’t just a technicality worth skipping over.

Metagenomic data (meaning large-scale genetic analysis of microbial communities pulled directly from human stool samples) from human populations added another layer to this: B. adolescentis abundance was significantly associated with subclinical symptoms of anxiety and depression in children (Duranti et al., 2020). That association doesn’t establish causation on its own, but it’s consistent with what the controlled trials have been building toward.

In a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, six weeks of supplementation with B. breve M-16V significantly increased fecal levels of pipecolic acid, a GABA-like substance capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier, and significantly decreased heart rate under stress, which is a marker of improved autonomic nervous system balance (Mutoh et al., 2024).

In a separate 12-week trial in stressed adults, Lactobacillus plantarum P-8 enriched gut populations of B. adolescentis and increased the diversity of genome bins possessing GABA and short-chain fatty acid synthesis pathways (Ma et al., 2021). When two completely different organisms studied in two completely different trial designs both land on the same pathway, that’s not something researchers can write off as coincidence.

I also want to flag what the research doesn’t yet confirm, because this is a nuance worth understanding rather than glossing over, and it actually makes the picture more interesting once you see it clearl

When researchers used magnetic resonance spectroscopy (essentially an advanced brain imaging technique that can measure the concentration of specific chemicals in brain tissue without any needles or invasive procedures) to directly measure GABA and glutamate concentrations in the brains of older adults, they found no significant changes following six weeks of Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HN001 supplementation, even though there were measurable alterations in peripheral serotonin distribution and functional brain connectivity (Rode et al., 2025).

Brain GABA concentrations didn't shift, and that's actually telling us something important: gut-derived neurotransmitters don't necessarily reach the brain in their active form, but rather as signals that get picked up locally by the enteric nervous system and relayed centrally, primarily through the vagus nerve, which is exactly what we're going to dig into in Part!

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The gut-brain axis is a genuinely fascinating piece of biology, and psychobiotics are one of the more compelling windows into how it actually works.

What I hope you’re taking away from Part 1 is that the mechanism here is real, specific, and worth understanding properly, and that the strain on the label matters a lot more than most of us have been led to believe.

Part 2 is where we follow the signal all the way up, through the vagus nerve, into the stress response system, and into what the clinical evidence actually supports right now. It’ll be dropping next week for paid subscribers. If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, this one is worth it. See you next week :)

Until then,

— Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Bibliography:



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Hata, T., Asano, Y., Yoshihara, K., Kimura-Todani, T., Miyata, N., Zhang, X., Takakura, S., Aiba, Y., Koga, Y., & Sudo, N. (2017). Regulation of gut luminal serotonin by commensal microbiota in mice. PLoS ONE , 12 (7), e0180745. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0180745

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Mutoh, N., Moriya, M., Xu, C., Kato, K., Arai, S., Iwabuchi, N., Tanaka, M., Jinghua, Y., Itamura, R., Sakatani, K., & Warisawa, S. (2024). Bifidobacterium breve M-16V regulates the autonomic nervous system via the intestinal environment: A double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Behavioural Brain Research , 460 , 114820. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbr.2023.114820

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