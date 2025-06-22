“How do I balance my hormones?”

It’s one of the most common questions floating around in herbalism groups, health podcasts, and the online wellness world at large. You’ll hear it whispered over adaptogen lattes and shouted through Instagram reels. Sometimes it’s asked from a place of curiosity, other times from desperation—after months (or years) of fatigue, irregular cycles, breakouts, low libido, or mood swings.

And the responses? They’re often a patchwork of advice: cycle syncing, seed cycling, ditching caffeine, try Vitex, avoid soy, do breathwork, drink nettle tea, cut gluten. Sometimes helpful, sometimes conflicting, rarely contextualized.

The problem isn’t that people are asking the question. It’s that the question itself—“How do I balance my hormones?”—has been stripped down, smoothed over, and made to sound like a singular task. Like balancing hormones is a matter of flipping the right switch, finding the right herb, or following the right influencer-approved protocol.

But hormones aren’t like that. They don’t line up in neat little rows, waiting to be rebalanced. They fluctuate. They respond. They work in networks, feedback loops, and delicate cascades that touch everything from our blood sugar to our sleep to the way we handle stress. They are influenced by our environment, our nervous system, our nutrition, our trauma, and our internal rhythm.

This isn’t said to make things feel more complicated—it’s said because we deserve a deeper understanding. Not fear-based fixes. Not vague language. Not another supplement sold in the name of “balance.”

In this piece, we’re going to explore:

What hormones actually are (and why that matters)

The deeper meaning behind “hormone imbalance”

What current trends get wrong (and what they get half-right)

And how herbalism, when rooted in physiology and energetics, offers meaningful, nuanced support

Because you don’t need a flatline.

You need flow.

You need resilience.

And you deserve clarity.

What Are Hormones, Really?

Hormones are often described as chemical messengers, and that’s a good place to start. They’re compounds produced by glands (and sometimes other tissues) that travel through the body to tell specific cells what to do. They coordinate everything from metabolism and appetite to mood, reproduction, and how we respond to stress.

But as simple as the word messenger sounds, the reality is far more intricate.

Hormones don’t act alone. They move in networks: feedback loops, cascades, push-pulls of activation and inhibition. Their actions depend on timing, receptor sensitivity, enzyme activity, and even the health of your gut and liver. And while we typically think of the endocrine system as just a handful of glands—the thyroid, adrenals, pituitary, ovaries or testes—the truth is that hormone production happens all over. Your bones, fat tissue, kidneys, and even your immune cells can secrete compounds that act like hormones.

Hormones can be:

Peptides , like insulin or growth hormone

Steroids , like cortisol, progesterone, or testosterone

Amino acid–derived, like thyroid hormone or adrenaline

And not all messengers in the body are technically hormones. Other signaling compounds, like cytokines, growth factors, and autacoids, also regulate systems such as immunity, inflammation, healing, and pain. Some, like prostaglandins or histamine, act locally and briefly. Others, like estrogen or thyroid hormone, circulate widely and impact multiple tissues over time.

So when someone says “my hormones are out of balance,” it’s worth asking: which ones?

And how do we know?

Because the body’s internal messaging isn’t just one thing—it’s a symphony. And a single off-note doesn’t always mean the whole system is broken.

The Myth of Balance: What People Really Mean by “Hormonal Imbalance”

When people say they want to “balance their hormones,” they’re rarely talking about a diagnosed endocrine disorder. They’re usually referring to a vague cluster of symptoms: fatigue, weight gain, low libido, brain fog, acne, anxiety, irregular cycles, or just not feeling like themselves.

And while those experiences are valid, they don’t always point to a measurable hormonal dysfunction.

In wellness spaces, hormonal imbalance has become a kind of catch-all phrase. It gives a name to the nebulous discomfort so many people, especially women, feel in their bodies. But it’s also a phrase that’s been flattened and oversimplified, promising clarity while delivering confusion.

Online, you’ll find dozens of influencers offering hormone “reset” programs, detox plans, and cycle-syncing charts, all claiming to recalibrate your body’s internal rhythm. But few ever name which hormones they’re targeting, or what the goal state of “balance” actually looks like. Instead, as TIME magazine recently pointed out, how you feel becomes the indicator of imbalance, despite the fact that hormones naturally fluctuate day by day, hour by hour, and especially across the menstrual cycle.

The result is a strange paradox: a fixation on “balance” in a system that thrives on change. Estrogen and progesterone rise and fall. Cortisol follows a circadian rhythm. Insulin pulses in response to food. And when we mistake this fluidity for dysfunction, we risk chasing solutions to problems that may not exist, or missing the root causes entirely.

Worse, the trend has been shaped by marketing. Sociologist Norah MacKendrick, who studied the rise of hormone-balancing culture, found that many popular books on the topic lacked any clear clinical definition of imbalance. What they did have, however, were product lines. Supplements. Detox kits. Special teas. The concept of hormonal balance, she argues, became a stand-in not for health, but for thinness, youthfulness, and control.

And because hormones are complex, largely invisible, and easily blamed, they make the perfect scapegoat. We’re told our bodies are too hormonal, too sensitive, too much, and that we need to “fix” ourselves with a perfectly timed smoothie or a four-phase workout plan.

But the truth is more nuanced. Yes, true hormonal disorders exist. Conditions like PCOS, hypothyroidism, and adrenal insufficiency can and do affect real people, and they deserve serious support.

But not every fluctuation is a failure. Not every symptom is hormonal. And not every solution is found in a protocol.

Real Hormonal Disorders vs. Wellness Diagnoses

There’s a big difference between a vague sense of imbalance and a diagnosable endocrine disorder. The problem is that social media often blurs the line.

Conditions like PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), hypothyroidism, diabetes, and adrenal insufficiency are real, well-researched, and medically recognized. They involve specific dysfunctions in hormone production, signaling, or receptor sensitivity. These conditions can often be identified through lab testing, imaging, or a clear pattern of symptoms. And they usually require a multifaceted approach that includes medical care, nutrition, lifestyle support, and sometimes herbs.

But most of what gets labeled as “hormonal imbalance” online doesn’t fall into that category. Instead, it tends to describe symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, irritability, brain fog, or acne—real experiences, but not always rooted in a hormone problem. In many cases, there’s no clear clinical marker being used to confirm a diagnosis.

This is where it gets complicated. Many people, especially those dealing with post-viral syndromes like long COVID, chronic fatigue syndrome, POTS, or other forms of dysautonomia, experience intense, lingering symptoms that don’t always show up in standard labs. That doesn’t make their symptoms any less real, or their suffering less valid. It simply means the answer might not be found in a hormone reboot, but in a gentler, more layered return to physiological stability.

Sometimes, what the body really needs is not a drastic hormone reset, but steady support. Nervous system nourishment. Mitochondrial repair. Gut healing. Blood sugar regulation. A restoration of mineral reserves. And yes, sometimes a few rockstar herbs to help ease the journey.

As someone who has walked this road personally, who has dealt with both chronic fatigue and hormone dysregulation, I understand the frustration of being dismissed or oversimplified. That’s not what this is.

This is an invitation to zoom out. To see the body not as broken, but as adapting. Not as failing, but as communicating.

How Herbalism Can Support Hormonal Health (Without “Balancing” Everything)

Herbs don’t replace hormones. They don’t override your endocrine system. And they don’t force the body into perfect symmetry. What they do offer is support —real, meaningful support at the level of the systems that influence hormone production, detoxification, signaling, and resilience.

In other words, herbs help nourish the terrain. They work with the body, not on top of it.

Here are some of the ways herbal medicine can support hormonal health, especially when used thoughtfully and in context.

1. Adaptogens : Supporting the HPA Axis and Stress Resilience

Adaptogens don’t “boost” hormones—they help regulate the stress response. Chronic stress is one of the most common disruptors of hormonal rhythm. Supporting the HPA axis with adaptogens can help restore communication between brain and body.

Ashwagandha ( Withania somnifera ) : calming and grounding, excellent for fatigue and anxiety (avoid in hyperthyroidism or pregnancy)

Rhodiola ( Rhodiola rosea ) : uplifting and energizing, often helpful in burnout or brain fog (may be overstimulating in anxiety or insomnia)

Holy Basil (Ocimum sanctum): mood-lifting and digestive, also supportive to the heart (may mildly lower blood sugar)

2. Nervines : Calming the System, Easing the Edges

Many so-called hormone symptoms are nervous system symptoms in disguise. Herbal nervines help regulate mood, soothe overactive stress responses, and promote restorative sleep.

Milky Oats ( Avena sativa ) : deeply nourishing to a depleted nervous system (very safe, gluten-sensitive individuals should verify source)

Skullcap ( Scutellaria lateriflora ) : relaxing without sedation, great for tension and restlessness (source carefully to avoid adulteration)

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis): calming, uplifting, and helpful for digestive discomfort (may interfere with thyroid medications)

3. Liver and Elimination Support : Clearing What No Longer Serves

The liver is essential for breaking down and eliminating hormones like estrogen. If detoxification pathways are sluggish, excess hormones can recirculate, contributing to symptoms like PMS, bloating, or mood swings.

Dandelion Root ( Taraxacum officinale ) : bitter and earthy, supports bile flow and liver function (avoid with gallstones or ulcers)

Schisandra ( Schisandra chinensis ) : adaptogenic and hepatoprotective, used in both TCM and modern formulas (may interact with medications metabolized by the liver)

Burdock Root (Arctium lappa): lymphatic and hepatic support, gentle and nourishing (ensure proper identification if wildcrafted)

4. Cycle and Endocrine Tonics : When Deeper Regulation Is Needed

These herbs have traditional uses in supporting menstrual rhythm, ovulation, and hormonal feedback loops. They’re best used with guidance, as they can have a more pronounced effect.

Vitex ( Vitex agnus-castus ) : supports progesterone through pituitary signaling, often used in luteal phase support (not recommended with hormonal birth control)

Red Clover ( Trifolium pratense ) : rich in phytoestrogens, traditionally used in low-estrogen states or perimenopause (use caution in estrogen-sensitive conditions - from personal experience, skip this one if you’re teetering on the higher end of estrogen dominance. Trust.)

Black Cohosh ( Actaea racemosa ) : often used for hot flashes, tension, and perimenopausal symptoms (not for pregnancy or liver issues)

Maca (Lepidium meyenii): endocrine-supportive, known for energy and libido (may worsen acne or overstimulate in sensitive individuals)

5. Blood Sugar Support : A Hidden Key to Hormonal Harmony

Many hormone-related symptoms are rooted in insulin resistance and blood sugar dysregulation. Herbs that support glucose metabolism can be profoundly helpful, especially in PCOS or fatigue patterns.

Cinnamon ( Cinnamomum spp .) : improves insulin sensitivity and helps stabilize energy crashes (Ceylon is safer for long-term use)

Blueberry Leaf or Fruit ( Vaccinium spp .) : antioxidant-rich and traditionally used to support metabolic and vascular health (generally very safe)

Bitter Melon (Momordica charantia): used in digestive and metabolic formulas (avoid in pregnancy and monitor if on blood sugar meds) Photo by Alex Ushakoff on Unsplash

Your hormones are not broken. They are responsive, intelligent, and adaptive. They rise and fall with your rhythms, your stress, your nourishment, and your life circumstances. And while symptoms may arise that feel like chaos, the answer is rarely to force your body into a narrow definition of balance. More often, the path forward is restoration, regulation, and reconnection.

Herbalism can be a powerful part of that process, not because it overrides the endocrine system, but because it helps the body return to a place where communication flows again. Where your glands, your brain, your gut, and your heart are speaking the same language.

If this article resonated with you, I invite you to subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist. Paid members get access to downloadable guides, monographs, and study tools—resources crafted to help you learn the body system by system, plant by plant. You’ll also be the first to explore The Library, launching this Tuesday. It’s a growing hub of past and future study guides, charts, and materia medicas organized, printable, and easy to navigate. New content will be added each week. Just $5/month.

This week’s additions focus on hormonal health—how hormones actually work, and how herbs can support the systems behind them. Inside The Library, you’ll find a printable Herbs by System chart for hormonal support, a journal prompt sheet to help you reflect on root causes rather than just symptoms, a one-page How Hormones Work cheat sheet explaining the HPA and HPO axes, and a detailed Herbal Safety & Contraindications guide that covers all the herbs mentioned in this week’s article. Expect these in your inboxes on 6.28.25!

You’ll also find the full Queen Anne’s Lace materia medica, along with new monographs for herbs like Vitex, Rhodiola, and Lemon Balm to support your ongoing study.

Whether you’re exploring your own hormonal health or diving deeper into herbal theory, these tools are here to help you connect the dots with clarity and confidence.

If you're seeking more personalized support, I also offer email-based herbal consultations. These are designed for those who want thoughtful, educational guidance without needing to schedule a Zoom call. After reviewing your detailed intake form, I create a written protocol tailored to your concerns—whether you’re working with fatigue, mood, stress, digestion, skin health, or simply curious about how herbs might fit into your life. It’s a slower pace, but a more spacious one. One that allows for deep listening and gentle unfolding.

Herbal Consultations

Your body already carries the intelligence it needs to heal.

Herbs just help clear the static so you can hear it again.

-Agy | The Buffalo Herbalist

Buy Me A Coffee

Bibliography:

