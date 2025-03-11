The Art & Science of Herbal Formulation: Single Herbs, Blends & How They Work Together
discover how herbs interact and what makes a formula truly work
One of the things I love most about herbalism is how it lets us tap into something that feels a little like ancestral magic—but in a totally scientific way.
Hear me out.
Most of us, at some point in childhood, made “potions” out of crushed-up leaves, mossy sticks, weird-looking rocks, and a generous scoop of mud. Maybe it was a healing elixir, a secret cu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.