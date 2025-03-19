The Gut’s Secret Guardians: How Your Immune System and Microbiome Work Together
from peyer’s patches to astragalus—exploring the hidden connections between gut health, immunity, and herbal support
Happy First Day of Spring, my friends!
We made it. I swear every cell in my body is acting like a sunflower today, stretching toward the Sun. And Buffalo? Shockingly warm—76°F. CRAZY. Definitely not complaining, though. I’ll be spending the day finishing this article, heading to the barn for a ride, and soaking up some much-needed Vitamin D.
And since the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.