The Sweet Softness of Marshmallow: A Hug in Herbal Form
caution: slippery when steeped!
Once you’re a little further into your herbalism journey, learning about Marshmallow is one of those fun, wait…what?! moments. You hear the name and immediately picture that perfectly toasted, golden-brown marshmallow—gooey and molten in the middle, nestled between a square of melting chocolate and a crisp, honey-sweet graham cracker. And then comes the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Buffalo Herbalist to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.