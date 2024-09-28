Hello and welcome! I'm Agy — Certified Herbalist, MSc in Herbal Medicine, and MD (non-practicing).

This space is a gathering place for those who love plants, science, tradition, and critical thinking in equal measure.

Here, we explore herbalism in modern culture — weaving together the ancient wisdom of plants with the evolving insights of contemporary research — to help you navigate the world of herbal medicine with both wonder and discernment.

My journey began in the halls of allopathic medicine, where I earned my MD in 2015.

Although I chose not to pursue a conventional medical practice, my background deeply informs the way I approach health, wellness, and plant medicine.

In 2019, I stepped onto the herbal path, immersing myself in clinical training, apprenticeships, and research.



Now, having completed my Master’s in Herbal Medicine, I am continuing my journey by pursuing a Doctorate in Integrative Health.



My passion remains in bridging tradition and science — and making herbal knowledge accessible, practical, and empowering for you.

What You’ll Find Here

At its heart, this space is about curiosity, connection, and a deep respect for the living world of plants.

You'll find writing that weaves together tradition and science, myth and medicine — offering both practical knowledge and thoughtful exploration.

Some days, we’ll wander through the history of a beloved herb.

Other days, we’ll challenge modern myths, break down scientific studies, or share simple ways to welcome plants into your daily life.

There will be beginner-friendly guides, reflections on herbalism’s evolving place in the modern world, and deeper dives into clinical topics for those who want to keep growing.

Wherever you are on your herbal path, I hope you find inspiration, clarity, and community here.

You can expect explorations like:

Herbalism in Modern Culture — Breaking down trends, myths, and the growing mainstream interest in plant medicine.

Beginner’s Herbalism — Practical, step-by-step guides to help you build your herbal knowledge (often featured on Sundays).

Science & History — Exploring how ancient traditions align — or sometimes clash — with modern research.

Holistic Wellness — Understanding how herbs fit into a balanced, sustainable, and evidence-based approach to health.

Tuesday Introductions — A glimpse into the week’s featured topic, setting the stage for deeper exploration.

Deep Dives for Paid Subscribers — In-depth, research-based articles on clinical herbalism, case studies, and advanced topics, typically shared on Fridays.

While I loosely follow a weekly rhythm, the heart of this space is guided by curiosity, inspiration, and a deep love for the plants — so you can expect the topics to unfold naturally, based on what feels most meaningful in the moment.

Join The Buffalo Herbalist Community

If you feel called to walk deeper into the garden — to learn, to question, to create — you’re warmly invited to join The Buffalo Herbalist community.

Paid members receive special access to:

Deep Dives — Detailed, research-backed explorations of clinical herbalism, traditional practices, and advanced strategies for working with plants.

The Herbalist’s Notebook — A personal collection of case studies, research reflections, and lessons from the world of herbal medicine.

Exclusive Downloadable PDFs & Guides — Hands-on resources you can keep and use, from DIY skincare and herbal recipes to formulation techniques.

Monthly AMA & Q&A Posts — A space to ask your questions about herbalism, science, and holistic wellness, and receive thoughtful, in-depth responses.

Extended Research-Based Articles — Expanded insights into clinical herbalism, historical traditions, modern applications, and the living bridge between them.

This community is for those who want more than passing trends — it’s for those who want to root deeper into the study, spirit, and science of herbalism.

Not Ready to Go Paid? You’re Still Welcome Here

If you’re not ready to join as a paid member, that’s perfectly fine — there’s still so much waiting for you.

By subscribing for free, you'll receive a steady stream of herbal wisdom: practical tips, thoughtful reflections, and glimpses into the vibrant crossroads where tradition and science meet.

Wherever you are on your journey, you have a place here.

Let’s Walk the Green Path Together

I find joy in dispelling myths, breathing life into ancient traditions, and exploring how herbal medicine continues to evolve in our modern world.

Whether you're sowing your very first seeds of curiosity or tending a flourishing garden of knowledge, there’s room for you in this growing community.

Subscribe, settle in, and let’s explore the ever-changing, ever-expanding world of herbalism — together.