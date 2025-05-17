Subscribe
Lion’s Mane Mushroom: From Tree Trunks to Cognitive Ally
discover the traditional roots, clinical research, and safe modern uses of this remarkable nootropic mushroom.
May 17
•
Agy
21
Medicinal Mushrooms: Science, Tradition, and the Future of Fungal Medicine
a deep dive into mushroom medicine—how they work, how to choose quality products, and what the research really says.
May 14
•
Agy
29
3
The Cult of Wellness: How Healing Became a Lifestyle Brand
a longform reflection on appropriation, identity, misinformation, and what we lose when wellness becomes performance.
May 10
•
Agy
59
11
Tending the Fire: Herbal Wisdom for Inflammation
how herbs help the body resolve, repair, and remember its own rhythm of healing
May 8
•
Agy
30
Ginkgo Biloba: Ancient Tree, Modern Medicine
exploring the pharmacology, history, and healing potential of one of the world’s most enduring medicinal plants
May 5
•
Agy
32
1
How the Immune System Works (And Why Herbalists Need to Know)
understanding immunity and the path towards balance
May 1
•
Agy
43
2
April 2025
How Memory Works and Why We Forget: An Herbalist’s Guide
discover how the brain builds, stores, and sometimes loses memory — and how herbal wisdom offers gentle support along the way.
Apr 28
•
Agy
24
Butterbur (Petasites spp.): Ancient Remedy, Modern Caution
explore the history, science, and safety of butterbur, a powerful plant used for migraines, allergies, and inflammation, and why knowing its story…
Apr 26
•
Agy
21
3
Feverfew: A Bitter Bloom for Migraine, Inflammation, and the Art of Plant Precision
discover the history, healing properties, and lookalike warnings of Tanacetum parthenium—plus how to use this ancient herb safely, from materia medica…
Apr 23
•
Agy
27
4
Butterbur and Feverfew for Migraine: What the Science Really Says
a research-backed guide to two of the most studied herbs for migraine prevention—how they work, what the studies show, and why their synergy still…
Apr 21
•
Agy
16
Whispers Beneath the Linden: Sacred Tradition, Modern Medicine, and the Heart-Healing Tree
explore the folklore, phytochemistry, and healing actions of Linden—from its sacred Slavic roots to its modern role in herbal medicine.
Apr 16
•
Agy
34
2
The Nervous System Explained: What Every Herbalist (and Curious Mind) Should Know
a beginner-friendly look at how stress, mood, and the nervous system connect—and how herbalists approach healing from the root
Apr 14
•
Agy
68
4
