Lion’s Mane Mushroom: From Tree Trunks to Cognitive Ally
discover the traditional roots, clinical research, and safe modern uses of this remarkable nootropic mushroom.
  
Agy
Medicinal Mushrooms: Science, Tradition, and the Future of Fungal Medicine
a deep dive into mushroom medicine—how they work, how to choose quality products, and what the research really says.
  
Agy
3
The Cult of Wellness: How Healing Became a Lifestyle Brand
a longform reflection on appropriation, identity, misinformation, and what we lose when wellness becomes performance.
  
Agy
11
Tending the Fire: Herbal Wisdom for Inflammation
how herbs help the body resolve, repair, and remember its own rhythm of healing
  
Agy
Ginkgo Biloba: Ancient Tree, Modern Medicine
exploring the pharmacology, history, and healing potential of one of the world’s most enduring medicinal plants
  
Agy
1
How the Immune System Works (And Why Herbalists Need to Know)
understanding immunity and the path towards balance
  
Agy
2

April 2025

How Memory Works and Why We Forget: An Herbalist’s Guide
discover how the brain builds, stores, and sometimes loses memory — and how herbal wisdom offers gentle support along the way.
  
Agy
Butterbur (Petasites spp.): Ancient Remedy, Modern Caution
explore the history, science, and safety of butterbur, a powerful plant used for migraines, allergies, and inflammation, and why knowing its story…
  
Agy
3
Feverfew: A Bitter Bloom for Migraine, Inflammation, and the Art of Plant Precision
discover the history, healing properties, and lookalike warnings of Tanacetum parthenium—plus how to use this ancient herb safely, from materia medica…
  
Agy
4
Butterbur and Feverfew for Migraine: What the Science Really Says
a research-backed guide to two of the most studied herbs for migraine prevention—how they work, what the studies show, and why their synergy still…
  
Agy
Whispers Beneath the Linden: Sacred Tradition, Modern Medicine, and the Heart-Healing Tree
explore the folklore, phytochemistry, and healing actions of Linden—from its sacred Slavic roots to its modern role in herbal medicine.
  
Agy
2
The Nervous System Explained: What Every Herbalist (and Curious Mind) Should Know
a beginner-friendly look at how stress, mood, and the nervous system connect—and how herbalists approach healing from the root
  
Agy
4
